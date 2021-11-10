Advanced Communications Developer & Supplier Upgrades Status to Fully Reporting US SEC Company: Cytta Corp. Stock: $CYCA
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Communications Tech Developer & Supplier Achieves Upgraded Status to Fully Reporting US SEC Company: Cytta Corp. (Stock Symbol: CYCA)
— Gary Campbell CEO of Cytta $CYCA
Supplier of Advanced Technology Video Systems with Real Time Options.
Wide Ranging Applications for Military and Civilian Users.
Sales to Police Departments and Military Support Agencies.
Commercial Industry Technology Sale with Satellite Communications Package to Industry Leader Global Medical Response.
Company Upgraded to Fully Reporting US SEC Status as of November 3rd.
Cytta Corp (OTC: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. The company’s proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. Their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.
CYCA products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. CYCA is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources.
CYCA manufactures all of its products in the USA. Their team of specialists has been put together to productize and distribute this technology across multiple enterprise use cases. CYCA management is integrating this technology into operations that have the need to send and store more high-quality videos and images with fewer resources.
Sale of IGAN ICS System with Satellite Communications Package to Global Medical Response
On November 8th CYCA announced that it has consummated the first commercial industry sale of its Ruggedized IGAN incident command system combined with a satellite antenna and an ongoing satellite airtime package to Global Medical Response (GMR).
The CYCA IGAN incident command system is currently utilized by police and fire First Responders nationwide, for seamlessly streaming and integrating all available video sources and audio sources during police, fire and emergency operations. Industry leader GMR provides all types of commercial first responder services to communities in need of industry-leading air, ground, specialty, residential fire services, federal disaster response and managed medical transportation organization.
Gary Campbell CEO of CYCA stated, "We are excited to be introducing our IGAN and satellite capability technology to an important organization providing all types of first responder services in all areas of need. GMR provide invaluable commercial leading edge emergency services throughout America. Their dedicated teams of emergency professionals deserve to be recognized as an important cog in our Nation's first responder network. Ensuring that these dedicated individuals are safe, protected and always in communication through our IGAN, is of primary importance to all of us at Cytta." Mr. Campbell further stated, "With this choice, GMR has now determined to incorporate our revolutionary IGAN system as the command-and-control hub, in local or remote locations, for their impressive array of end-to-end medical transportation as well as fire services, integrated healthcare solutions and disaster response operations. We are proud to support them and their communication needs."
CYCA Becomes a Fully Reporting US SEC Company
On November 3rd CYCA announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared Cytta's resale Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") effective on November 3, 2021.
CYCA became an SEC reporting company upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement. Accordingly, the CYCA financial statements are now required to be prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), with quarterly and yearly financial statements included in required periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. CYCA is not selling any securities under the Registration Statement. Rather, the Registration Statement relates to the potential resale, from time to time, of securities of CYCA by certain of its security holders. CYCA will not receive any proceeds from any sale of securities by the selling security holders pursuant to the Registration Statement.
Gary Campbell, CYCA CEO, states, "The successful completion of this filing is a true milestone in our development. This action is fundamental to the Company's efforts to demonstrate heightened transparency to its investors and bring the Company greater visibility and credibility before a substantially larger group of qualified investors." Mr. Campbell continued, "We have now fulfilled a commitment we made to our shareholders and put ourselves firmly on the path towards greater access to capital markets via securing a relationship with a reputable investment bank. We believe this will now allow us to fulfill all of our developmental and business objectives going forward."
CYCA System Helps First Responders Achieve Daily Record Setting Vaccination Totals
On March 22nd CYCA announced that to help deal with currently unprecedented public health crisis, the company provided its IGAN incident command technology to assist with the Covid-19 vaccination coordination operations by the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT). Utilizing the CYCA proprietary IGAN incident command system, PSURT was able to help increase the number of Americans protected by vaccine at one Texas location from an average of 5,000/6000 per day, to a record setting 10,000 per day.
The CYCA IGAN ICS seamlessly streams, stores and transfers all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders and their command centers across the United States. The IGAN ICS is an advanced CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) that can reside locally or in the cloud. IGAN manages multiple video cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers, 2-way radios – any device with a network connection. Each device is securely visible in a single interface.
IGAN from CYCA is now being utilized and deployed by first responders across the U.S. who are looking for a simple, secure, and field-deployable system to stream and allow complete interaction among multiple relevant video and audio sources during mission-critical operations. IGAN provides, police/fire departments, emergency operations centers and incident commanders with real-time situational awareness by connecting all video and audio assets, all with sub half-second latency high-quality video streaming.
For first responders throughout the world, realtime video and audio communication has become an increasingly important dimension to daily work. In a digital-first world, real-time communication and interoperability are required by local and State Police during any operation. The CYCA IGAN unit allows first responders to stream, share and store multiple video and audio feeds in real time, as an incident occurs.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shown the world the criticality of distributed communications platforms for sustained business continuity and disaster preparedness for organizations, both public and private. Organizations of all sizes and across all sectors have been forced to move to an online, remote collaboration and communication model. CYCA technologies provide a critical enabler in the video and audio streaming ecosystem.
For more information on Cytta Corp. (CYCA) visit: http://www.cytta.com
