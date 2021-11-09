Update Arrest Made in a Homicide Offense: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced a wanted suspect has been arrested in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:19 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 57 year-old Mark Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, members of the Cary Police Department in Cary, North Carolina, apprehended 38 year-old Dwan Lovitt, of Northeast, DC. He went through the extradition process to be returned to Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Lovitt arrived in Washington, DC, and was officially charged with this offense.