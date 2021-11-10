OOm Shortlisted As A Finalist In Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 Across 4 Categories
Award-winning digital marketing agency, OOm, shortlisted as a Finalist in Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 in 4 Categories. Read their recent milestone here.
We are grateful to have been nominated. It is indeed an honour to showcase our work and prove our ability to deliver results for our clients,”SINGAPORE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 across four categories.
OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore, has recently received recognition as a finalist in Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 organised by Marketing Interactive for the following categories:
- Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing
- Excellence in Performance Marketing
- Excellence in Search Marketing
- Excellence in eCommerce Marketing
The entries are all based on the digital marketing campaign strategies executed by OOm for Harvey Norman and Rentokil.
Marketing Interactive has been the go-to award platform for Singapore’s marketing landscape. This year marks the 10th Marketing Excellence Awards of Marketing Interactive to acknowledge exceptional efforts of digital marketers across Singapore for their most innovative and successful campaigns through powerful and effective marketing strategies.
The Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 had several entries in 40 categories that were reviewed and evaluated by an independent panel of senior and 17 client-side marketing professionals from various industries. That is why being shortlisted as a finalist for several categories is incredible recognition and achievement for OOm, extending the phenomenal track record over the past few years in carrying out digital marketing services for their clients.
Established in 2006, OOm takes pride in providing clients with data-driven insights, quality performance, search, and eCommerce marketing strategies to reach their goals. Since then, OOm has expanded and extended its digital marketing services to other countries beyond Singapore, such as China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.
OOm utilises a customer-first approach by having an in-depth understanding of clients’ objectives to reach their goals. They use a proven methodology categorised into four stages: Awareness, Consideration, Conversion, and Loyalty. Through this tried-and-tested strategy, OOm can provide custom-tailored digital marketing solutions to all of its clients.
“We are grateful to have been nominated. It is indeed an honour to showcase our work and prove our ability to deliver results for our clients,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow.
This finalist recognition is proof that OOm consistently goes above and beyond for its clients. It honours the digital marketing initiatives and services that OOm have developed and delivered for years.
The COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, also reflected on the company's success. He said, “We take pride in being nominated in categories that have such an impact on our core services. We would not be where we are today without the hard work of our team and the support of our clients who entrusted us with the running of their digital campaigns.”
OOm is a digital marketing agency that has gained several recognitions and achievements over the past few years. Their most distinguished strength lies in their workforce that delivers distinct and innovative ideas. OOm invests in establishing teams that can create a breakthrough, and that is one of the qualities that helped OOm secure its spot as a finalist in the Marketing Excellence Awards 2021.
About OOm: Founded in 2006, OOm is one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore. Ever since its inception, OOm uses a customer-first approach to provide clients with what they exactly need to meet their needs. OOm specialises in a wide range of digital marketing services, including search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, and more.
