Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction Nov. 7-12

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Nov. 7-12 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

EASTBOUND I-80 WELLS AVENUE ON RAMP REOPENS The construction closure of the eastbound I-80 Wells Avenue on ramp, estimated to take place through November 26, was completed early and the Wells Avenue on ramp to eastbound I-80 is now open.

Wells Avenue traffic entering eastbound I-80 will now merge directly onto I-80 without a dedicated lane at the top of the ramp. This enhances traffic safety and mobility at the spaghetti bowl by reducing lane shifts for high-speed interstate traffic merging from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Nov. 7-12.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Nov. 7-12.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Nov. 7-12 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Moana Lane from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Nov. 7-12.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.