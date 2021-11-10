Submit Release
Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support Over 4,000 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. –  State transportation contracts approved during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support more than 4,000 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. 

A projected 4,158 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Nov. 8 state transportation board meeting. 

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

  • Replacement of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange structure to widen and lengthen the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15.
  • Repave and install ADA sidewalk improvements on two miles of U.S. 50 in Fallon.
  • Overlay/modify roadbed of approximately two miles of State Route 140 in rural northwestern Nevada.
  • Overlay (resurface) approximately five miles of State Route 361 in Churchill County.
  • Install roadway fencing, cattleguards and improved lighting on sections on U.S. 50 in Dayton to enhance safety by further restricting wild horses from the roadway.
  • Repairing age-related interstate surface cracking and potholes on I-580 between Mill Street and Moana Lane.

The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support Over 4,000 Jobs

