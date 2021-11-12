Universal Soul Love Celebrates World Kindness Day
Universal Soul Love
Universal Soul Loves Celebrates World Kindness DayBELLINGEN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Soul Love announces the releases of the Global Peace Teleconference event videos.
Universal Soul Love announces the release of the Global Peace Teleconference videos previously held on Friday, August 6th, The teleconference videos are being released to Celebrate World Kindness Day on 13th November 2021.
The Global Peace teleconference is a worldwide event focusing on bringing peace to all nations through principles and acts of kindness. Universal Soul Love is releasing the teleconference videos for World Kindness Day to bring everyone together in global unity, acting with kindness, compassion, and understanding to those both around them and abroad. Universal Soul Love believes that by inspiring individuals to be neighbourly and gracious to others, they can connect nations and bring peace to the world.
The Global Peace Teleconference is hosted by Detective David Love and Dr Lana Love, founders of Universal Soul Love, the event sponsor.
Detective Love states, "My personal position on attaining peace is about global unity. For me, it is about gaining a sense of inner peace. At another level, it is about acting with kindness, compassion, and understanding towards those around me. This is how I practice achieving unity and peace."
He goes on to say, "This teleconference is also a vehicle for global unity. This event represents unity with those who will be speaking, organising the event, and our listeners from around the world."
Keynote speakers for the teleconference include Michael Tellinger, Sacha Stone, Kristine Carlson, Dianne Gray, Allyn Evans, Dr Brian Dailey, Mike Wolf, Patricia Garcia, Ralph Estherby, Dr Adrian Hekel, Candice Sanderson, Dr Pee Tek Chan, Dr Joe Gallenberger, and Susan Glynn.
In the teleconference videos, the speakers give inspirational messages on various topics that revolve around how to achieve global peace in today's challenging times and how kindness is a key foundation to reaching global unity
Universal supports the objectives of the World Kindness Movement and the Institute for Economics and Peace. The Global Peace Teleconference envisions it will fulfil the objectives of these organisations by communicating and acting on the virtues of kindness through the speakers and hosts. Universal Soul Love supports the organisational beliefs and philosophies of these two organisations and has worked with them in the past.
The Global Peace Teleconference was broadcast live through BBS Radio Network in Houston, TX, USA. They are also the producers of the event. BBS Radio Network reaches tens of millions of listeners through its affiliate network. Please contact BBS radio at contact@bbsradio.com for more information.
For more information on the Global Peace Teleconference and times for the scheduled speakers, or to join the live Facebook event, visit the Facebook event page.
Universal Soul Love is an international faith-based charitable organisation. Their mission is to raise the conscious vibration of humanity to a higher level. Their core ideology is that people across the globe should act with kindness and compassion towards others, regardless of their beliefs, values or life choices.
They focus on social welfare, personal growth, and spirituality. The global organisation is concerned with consciously creating a New Earth Paradigm, regarding people and other living creatures with value and kindness. Their work involves global peace, protecting the environment, and saving Earth's natural resources. They are striving to make a better place for future generations.
In 2019, Universal Soul Love was approved for Consultative Status with the United Nations as a civil society to assist with the development of world policy.
