Light-weighting Trends In The Aerospace Sector Is Fueling Demand for Methyl Methacrylates Based Two-Component Adhesives
Key Takeaways from Two Component Adhesives Market Report
The two component adhesives market is expected to showcase growth at a positive CAGR due to increasing demand from the automotive sector.
Their ability of providing high adhesive strength along with heat resistance has increased their applicability across industries.
The automotive sector will hold a majority of share in the market, due to increasing use of two component adhesives to lighten vehicle weight during production.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global two component adhesives market due to increasing production of vehicles and automobiles in the region.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted several industries, including the two component adhesives market. Slowdown in the automotive and aerospace sectors has declined market growth. Lack of raw materials and sales has caused the shutdown of several plants. Though there has been an increase in the use of two component adhesives in medicinal technology, the market is expected to go into a downward trend through 2020, and bounce back at a rapid pace in growth from 2021 onwards,”says a Fact.MR analyst.
Research & Development Efforts to Boost Growth
As new players are entering the two component adhesives market, there has been increased focus on identifying new applications of two component adhesives in the industry. Players are now shifting their focus towards creating cost-efficient manufacturing and product enhancement. Data analysis and research is being carried out to identify emerging markets and create new innovations. Experiments are being conducted to enhance strength and stability in adhesives. Efforts are being made to boost productivity and optimize industrial production processes. Players are now upgrading two component adhesives to ensure longer lifecycles. Increasing vehicle production in China is expected to make the country a major shareholder in the global two component adhesives market. In Europe, Germany is expected to be the leading region due to a strong automotive sector.
H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, and Henkel AG & Company are leading players in the two component adhesives market, and are projected to amass significant shares in this space. Other key players in the two component adhesives market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Sika AG, Dow Chemical Company, and Bostik AB.
