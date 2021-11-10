Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Market Worth $4,924.2 Million by 2030 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis With Top Leading Players

Manufacturers are increasingly developing new stainless steel pipes for plumbing applications, such as faucets, bathtubs, and showerheads, which fuel the growth

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stainless steel pipe is used in residential, commercial, and industrial areas for plumbing applications, owing to features such as long durable, corrosion resistant, rigid, robust, and flexible. It is highly effective pipe used for plumbing application and sanitary works. Stainless steel plumbing pipes are used in plumbing applications such as bathtubs, faucets, showerheads, and toilets.

The global stainless steel plumbing pipes market is expected to reach $4.9 billion in 2030 from $8.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the UN, urbanization is taking place in a major section of the world. Urban regions now contain almost 54.8% of the world's population. Increase in knowledge of more modern sanitary fittings such as taps has come from urbanization. Growth in urbanization and rise in number of nuclear families, especially in developing nations, have created a significant need for stainless steel pipes for plumbing applications.

Plumbing pipes used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices, and public places are considered under the non-residential category. Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects is driving the stainless-steel plumbing pipes market. In addition, rise in new residential and commercial construction buildings increases the sale of stainless steel plumbing pipes.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Geberit AG
Jindal Stainless Limited
Steelmor Industries
Central States Industrial
Mueller Industries Inc
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited
Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc
Uponor Corporation
Bradley Corporation
Globe Union Industrial Corp.

Key Market Segments

By Construction Type

Renovation

Kitchens
Bathroom & Toilets
Others

New Construction

Kitchens
Bathroom & Toilets
Others

By End User

Residential

Single-Family
Multi-Family

Non-residential

Offices
Schools
Industrial Buildings
Retail
Hospitals
Hostels
Others

By Application

Bathtubs
Faucets
Showerheads
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

