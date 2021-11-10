Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,440 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Administrative Rules changed to allow Electric Vehicles to use HOV lanes

Posted on Nov 9, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that Hawaii Administrative Rule (HAR) 19-108-7 has been amended to allow Electric Vehicles (EVs) with EV license plates affixed to them to use High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes regardless of the number of people in the vehicle. Full text of the rule can be found here.

The exemption for EV use of HOV lanes authorized by Act 168 (2012) sunsetted on June 30, 2020. HDOT continued to support EV use of HOV lanes and took steps to ensure EV drivers were not cited under 291C-223.

EV use of HOV lanes is supported because of the reduction in transportation related pollution and reduction in fossil fuel dependency. In general, HOV lanes are designated to remove vehicles from normal lanes by incentivizing carpooling or use of public transportation. A list of HOV lanes on state highways can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/special-use-lanes/

###

You just read:

Hawaii Administrative Rules changed to allow Electric Vehicles to use HOV lanes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.