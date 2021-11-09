Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor celebrate Hire a Veteran Week in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – In recognition of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor have announced that November 7-13, 2021 is Hire a Veteran Week in Vermont.

“As we honor the service and sacrifice of Veterans here in Vermont and across the country, we should also recognize the great value they provide to our state’s workforce,” said Governor Scott. “We know from employers across the state that Veterans make some of the best employees. In order to attract more to our state, we’ve worked to make it easier for members of the military to transition to the civilian workforce with targeted licensing reform. I will also continue to advocate that Vermont join the vast majority of states by abolishing the tax on military pensions, so we can attract even more service members to our workforce.”

The Department of Labor offers service members and Veterans looking for assistance with transitioning to a civilian career with job search assistance, one-on-one career counseling, connections to workforce training, education opportunities, and other resources. Veterans, and qualifying spouses, are given priority status for these services. Veteran Services Coordinators, who are veterans themselves, are available to provide further information and assistance.

“The Department of Labor is committed to serving Veterans and ensuring they are given the resources needed to make a smooth and seamless transition back to civilian life,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Through one-on-one consultation, a wide variety of training opportunities, and direct job placement services, our team is able to assist Veterans in finding meaningful employment in their currently field of expertise or aid them explore new career opportunities.”

Among the opportunities available to Veterans and service members is apprenticeship, or on-the-job training programs, which serve as an effective way to prepare for civilian employment. The Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program links jobseekers and employers to provide opportunities to start a new career and gain skills while also earning a living wage. Veteran Services Coordinators are also able to connect Veterans with financial and tuition resources and can offer opportunities for the use of the Veteran G.I. Bill benefit. Examples of additional resources available to Veteran applicants include monthly housing allowance, which is determined based on the duration of training.

Employers that are actively hiring are also encouraged to contact Veteran Services Coordinators, who can provide support and guidance in recruitment of Veterans. Military personnel are often cross trained in multiple skills and have experience in varied tasks and responsibilities. The skills service members have learned and applied in real-world situations in the military make them ideal candidates to enhance any organization’s productivity.

For more information about the Department of Labor and its programs for Veterans and service members, visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Veterans.