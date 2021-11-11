Mobile Edge Releases Gifts Ideas to Help Guys On-The-Go Protect Their Tech
Top Picks for Him for the 2021 Holiday Season
Traveling can be rough on one's tech nowadays. Protection? Organization? How do professionals manage it? Well, Mobile Edge has the answer as it announces its gifts ideas to help guys on-the-go protect their tech. Mobile Edge's full-featured men's protective laptop cases, backpacks, and briefcases make perfect holiday gifts. Busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers rely on them for safeguarding and organizing their mobile electronics and accessories.
“Mobile Edge cases are known for their style, versatility, and durability,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “If you give them as gifts, you can rest assured your loved ones will be able to count on them to protect their tech now and for years to come.”
Today’s mobile lifestyle demands products that are sleek, functional, and distinctive. Mobile Edge checks all those boxes and more with its wide range of carrying solutions and portable, travel-friendly power banks.
Here are some of our top picks for “him” for the 2021 holiday season.
Mobile Edge’s Graphite Corporate Briefcase fits a 16-inch laptop, Ultrabook, and tablet all in one section in separate, padded pockets. It features three accessory pockets, a zip-down workstation organizer, a trolley strap for stacking on luggage, and an accordion file section. The exterior is a durable, graphite-colored, ballistic nylon, which gives this briefcase a distinctive, modern flair.
Our ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 fits most 16-inch laptops up and 17-inch MacBooks. It features a large, padded computer compartment, generously-sized pockets for accessories, plus a convenient trolley strap. The briefcase is checkpoint-friendly, which means faster screening through airport security. The eco-minded traveler will like this briefcase, too. It’s made from DuPont’s Sorona™ corn-based material, which requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials, reducing greenhouse emissions.
The Mobile Edge Professional Backpack offers four separate sections to fit gear for daily commutes or short trips. Its trolley strap for stacking on luggage and its checkpoint-friendly features make it popular with frequent flyers. Additional highlights include a quick-access accessory pocket, which is perfect for holding AC adapters, a mouse, and cables.
Another checkpoint-friendly choice is Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack. This roomy and rugged, the all-in-one solution fits most laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Highlights include storage for a tablet, smartphone, keyboard, and accessories, plus a built-in USB charge port for access to an internal power pack.
Made from 80% natural cotton canvas, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks pack a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. The Eco Backpacks offer all you need to keep gear organized, protected, and at your fingertips, plus they come in three colors.
If a duffel is more your loved one’s style, Mobile Edge’s Charcoal Metro Duffel is great-looking, durable, and earth-friendly. It’s constructed of a rugged, lightweight, and environmentally-friendly charcoal-colored, cotton canvas with contrasting black vegan leather trim. Highlights include a roomy main section with mesh accessory pockets, heavy-duty rubber feet, and a separate, zippered shoe/dry compartment.
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
For power on the go, here’s the ultimate small gift with big benefits. Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger feeds power-hungry laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It delivers an amazing 85 watts of power and features a standard AC outlet. It’s also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
Our CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger keeps tablets, cameras, and most other less-demanding USB devices charged while you’re on the go. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
Buy Now Pay Later with “Pay in 4”
With our new “buy now pay later” option, just add items to your Mobile Edge shopping cart, choose PayPal when you check out and select “Pay in 4.” We’ll ship after the first payment, and you pay for it all in four easy installments over six weeks. Using “Pay in 4” is interest-free and doesn’t affect your credit score.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
If you’d prefer to let your loved one pick a gift, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com and, best of all, they never expire!
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
