Kuhio Highway Southbound Contraflow will not run Wednesday, Nov. 10

Contraflow between Kapule Highway and Kapaa Temporary Bypass will resume on Friday, Nov. 12 after Veterans Day.

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists that the Kuhio Highway Southbound Contraflow between Kapule Highway and the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road is canceled Wednesday, Nov. 10.

On Nov. 9, HDOT was notified of a COVID positive test result. Out of an abundance of caution, multiple close contacts are testing for COVID. This means there will not be sufficient staffing to set the cones for the southbound contraflow.

The Kuhio Highway contraflow will not be operational for the Veterans Day holiday. It is expected to resume on Friday, Nov. 12.

###