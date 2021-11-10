Legal Representation Announced: Violent Racial Profiling Incident at McDonald’s Restaurant in Ft. Worth, Texas

Legal News Conference

FT. WORTH, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Zoom Legal News Conference

McDonald’s – 3300 Hulen Street – Ft. Worth, Texas

Date/ Time: Thursday – November 11, 2021 – 12:00Noon CST

Contact: BLFJ Civil Investigation Unit – 301.513.5445

On October 16, 2021, a terrible and violent incident occurred at the McDonald's located at 3300 Hulen Street in Ft. Worth, Texas. According to witnesses, Mr. LaShae McVey, a 34-year-old African American was assaulted by manager, Bryan Joel Blanton, who is White. On or about October 16th, Blanton, who is a McDonald’s manager and the son of the owner, pulled-out a loaded handgun and threatened to kill unarmed LaShae McVey, a Black male and McDonald’s drive-thru customer, in front of his wife and children. Mr. McVey was unarmed and did not commit any action to warrant being assaulted by McDonald’s manager Bryan Joel Blanton. After many delays, the Ft. Worth police have finally interviewed and taken a formal statement from Mr. McVey, and are now allegedly investigating this crime.

Black Lawyers for Justice attorneys will announce plans for obtaining video tapes of the incident and filing legal actions against McDonald’s and Mr. Blanton as an individual.

On October 16, 2021 Bryan Joel Blanton committed a crime and he must be held accountable. Mr. McVey will speak to the press. Community activists who are boycotting the McDonald’s will be available at the news conference.

Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
301.513.5445
Contact
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
301.513.5445
Company/Organization
Greenbelt, Maryland, 20770
United States
+1 301-513-5445
Making sure you get the representation you deserve. We're dedicated to ensuring that we take care of all of our clients, and that their legal needs are met and exceeded. We offer high-quality legal work and personal client service. We’re committed to providing you with top notch legal support. We serve a wide range of clientele, and value every client relationship greatly. Each engagement benefits from the depth and breadth of our expertise. We approach every client with a focus on integrity, advocacy, and understanding. We fight for you!

