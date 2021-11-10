Legal Representation Announced: Violent Racial Profiling Incident at McDonald’s Restaurant in Ft. Worth, Texas
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
Legal News ConferenceFT. WORTH, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Zoom Legal News Conference
McDonald’s – 3300 Hulen Street – Ft. Worth, Texas
Date/ Time: Thursday – November 11, 2021 – 12:00Noon CST
Contact: BLFJ Civil Investigation Unit – 301.513.5445
On October 16, 2021, a terrible and violent incident occurred at the McDonald's located at 3300 Hulen Street in Ft. Worth, Texas. According to witnesses, Mr. LaShae McVey, a 34-year-old African American was assaulted by manager, Bryan Joel Blanton, who is White. On or about October 16th, Blanton, who is a McDonald’s manager and the son of the owner, pulled-out a loaded handgun and threatened to kill unarmed LaShae McVey, a Black male and McDonald’s drive-thru customer, in front of his wife and children. Mr. McVey was unarmed and did not commit any action to warrant being assaulted by McDonald’s manager Bryan Joel Blanton. After many delays, the Ft. Worth police have finally interviewed and taken a formal statement from Mr. McVey, and are now allegedly investigating this crime.
Black Lawyers for Justice attorneys will announce plans for obtaining video tapes of the incident and filing legal actions against McDonald’s and Mr. Blanton as an individual.
On October 16, 2021 Bryan Joel Blanton committed a crime and he must be held accountable. Mr. McVey will speak to the press. Community activists who are boycotting the McDonald’s will be available at the news conference.
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
301.513.5445
email us here