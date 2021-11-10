Increasing incidence observed in the case of chronic diseases and the outburst observed in cases of coronavirus pandemic is expected to increase the demand for Pulse Oximeters in the market, consequently driving the growth of the Pulse Oximeters market.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oximeters Market is Envisioned to Grow at a Remarkable CAGR of 10.3% and is also Speculated to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

Increasing incidence observed in the case of chronic diseases and the outburst observed in cases of coronavirus pandemic is expected to increase the demand for Pulse Oximeters in the market, consequently driving the growth of the Pulse Oximeters market.

DelveInsight's Pulse Oximeters Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Pulse Oximeters market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Pulse Oximeters market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Pulse Oximeters Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Pulse Oximeters market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Pulse Oximeters market include Medtronic, Nonin Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., VYAIRE., OMRON Corporation, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, and others.

and others. As per an estimate by DelveInsight, Global Pulse Oximeters Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020, growing at a tremendous CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a tremendous of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to reach by 2026. On June 03, 2021, DetelPro had launched the pulse oximeter Oxy10 . It has an LED display that allows the users to check the results.

had launched the pulse oximeter . It has an LED display that allows the users to check the results. On January 21, 2021, Tyto Care had launched the pulse oximeters for measuring blood oxygen levels. The medical device is intended for checking blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate remotely.

had launched the pulse oximeters for measuring blood oxygen levels. The medical device is intended for checking blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate remotely. On February 09, 2021, Medtronic had announced that the newborn study conducted by the company had shown superiority in the results of the Nellcor pulse oximeter against technology from Masimo. Masimo , on March 2021, secured CE mark approval for a rugged handheld device called Rad-G , a 2-in-1 device for pulse oximetry and temperature measurement.

had announced that the newborn study conducted by the company had shown superiority in the results of the Nellcor pulse oximeter against technology from Masimo. , on secured CE mark approval for a rugged handheld device called , a 2-in-1 device for pulse oximetry and temperature measurement. In January 2020, Vyaire Medical launched its MX40-a reusable telemetry adapter in the U.S. This product features a SpO2 port, which is compatible with Philips 9 pin pulse oximeter sensor and Masimo LNCS pulse oximeter.

Pulse Oximeters Market Overview

The Pulse Oximeter is a small-sized, clip-like device that can be attached to the body part such as the toes or the earlobes. It is capable of rapidly detecting even small changes as to how efficiently the oxygen is being carried to the extremities away from the heart such as legs and arms. The device is most commonly used in critical care settings such as emergency rooms or hospitals and is most commonly put on the finger. It is used while monitoring several conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer among other disorders. Factors such as the increase in the number of populations affected with COVID-19 will lead to a boost in the Pulse Oximeters market.

Pulse Oximeters Market Insight

Geographically, the global Pulse Oximeters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. If revenue share is considered North America is considered to be the leader of the global market as of now and is contemplated that it will also remain constant during the forecast period. However, the top position of North America will be continuously challenged by the European market. This domination is contributed by factors such as increasing adoption of pulse oximeters for remote and self-monitoring, and increasing patient demand in non-hospital settings. In the Pulse Oximeters product segment, the fingertip Pulse Oximeter (which is simply clipped to the fingers) is expected to hold the largest market during the forecasted period because these devices are cost-effective, easily affordable, and precise which increases the demand for fingertip Pulse Oximeters for self-monitoring of saturated oxygen level.

On March 03, 2020, Masimo had received the FDA clearance for a fingertip pulse oximeter, called MightySat Rx spot-check that helps in measuring the respiration rate. Due to the launch of such devices, there will be a greater demand expected for pulse oximeters, thereby positively influencing the pulse oximeters market. The incorporation of telehealth technology with these fingertip oximeters also act as contributing factor to the Pulse Oximeter market growth. For instance, the recent launch of artificial intelligence-powered Fingertip Pulse Oximeter (SpO2) by TytoCare Ltd on January 21, 2021, which enables remote monitoring at the time of the COVID crisis is likely to boost the pulse oximeter market.

Pulse Oximeters Market Dynamics

An increase in surgical procedures, upcoming opportunities for point-of-care tests, recent FDA approvals obtained for Pulse Oximeters and technological advancements observed in Pulse Oximetry devices drive the regional growth. Furthermore, factors such as the availability of newly developed Fingertip Pulse Oximeters that are capable of measuring pulse rate, perfusion rate, and respiration rate along with detecting oxygen levels is also anticipated to propel the market. Increment in the number of cases affected with coronavirus, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, new product launches will lead to an increase in the growth of the Pulse Oximeters market. Owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases globally, there was a heavy demand observed for pulse oximeters in almost every country.

Scope of the Pulse Oximeters Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Medtronic, Nonin Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., VYAIRE., OMRON Corporation, Meditech Equipment Co ., Ltd, among others

Pulse Oximeters Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeters

Benchtop Pulse Oximeters

Wearable Pulse Oximeters

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The Pulse Oximeters Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% and will reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Pulse Oximeters Market Report Introduction 2 Pulse Oximeters Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Pulse Oximeters Market Key factors analysis 5 Pulse Oximeters Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Pulse Oximeters Market 7 Pulse Oximeters Market layout 8 Pulse Oximeters Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Pulse Oximeters Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Medtronic

9.2 Nonin.

9.3 Lepu Medical Technology

9.4 TytoCare Ltd.

9.5 Meditech Equipment Co .,Ltd

9.6 VYAIRE.

9.7 OMRON Corporation

9.8 Promed

9.9 Smiths Medical

9.10 NISSEI HOLDINGS INC.

9.11 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD

9.12 Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd.

9.13 Masimo

9.14 SPENGLER HOLTEX Group

9.15 Opto Circuits India Ltd. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

