3-Year Ban, No Disbarment For Atty Who Misused Funds

By Jack Rodgers · November 9, 2021, 4:26 PM EST

The D.C. Court of Appeals has suspended a local lawyer for three years but will not take away his law license, finding attorneys who mishandle client funds are not always required...

