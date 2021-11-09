FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Contact: Jessica Coscia, 919-202-0708, jessica.coscia@milvets.nc.gov

NCDMVA Presents Governor’s “Veteran Friendly State” Proclamation at Wake Tech Veterans Day Ceremony

State of North Carolina Commits to Empowering and Supporting Veterans and their Family Members

Raleigh, NC — A Wake Tech Veterans Day ceremony will honor the service and sacrifice of military service members, Veterans, and their families with a “Veteran Friendly State” proclamation signed by Governor Cooper.

During a Veterans Day observance held today at 11am in Wake Tech’s SWC Courtyard (Southern Wake Campus) NCDMVA Deputy Secretary, Martin Falls, will speak of the tremendous sacrifice service men and women do for our country and the state’s commitment to empowering and supporting Veterans, their families, and caregivers by presenting the Governor’s recent proclamation declaring North Carolina as a “Veteran Friendly State,” committed to identifying Veterans of all eras of service, their families, and caregivers and increasing awareness of the many ways that they contribute to the state.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, AARP, and nearly a dozen veteran organizations collaborated on this effort to gain this important commitment for the Veterans of North Carolina.

“We are deeply grateful to our veterans who stepped up to protect our fundamental freedoms and defended our rights,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Their service has made our state a stronger and safer place for all and I am proud to recognize North Carolina as a Veteran Friendly State.”

“For many Veterans, our nation was important enough to endure long separations from their families, and, far too often, lose their lives. Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and respect must last forever,” said NCDMVA Secretary Walter Gaskin. “NCDMVA will continue working to ensure North Carolina remains the most veteran-friendly state, offering programs that support North Carolina’s hardworking, well-trained, and skilled Veterans, their families, and caregivers who make great contributions toward North Carolina’s workforce and economy.”

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole, is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured veterans at home.

*In event of inclement weather, Veterans Day Observance will take place in Building L - Conference Center.

