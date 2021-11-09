Troop F Weekly Report 11-01-21 to 11-07-21

Incident Type: OAS/false attachment of plates

Date: 11/3/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and asked the dispatcher to conduct a registration query. When he received the information, he noted the attached plates did not belong to the vehicle he was following. Tr. Rider initiated a traffic stop on the car to investigate. During the stop, it was discovered the male driver had a suspended driver’s for failing to pay child support and failing to file insurance. The plates did not belong to the stopped car. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and for False Attachment of Plates.

Incident Type: criminal speeding

Date: 11/4/2021

Town: Bridgewater

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed a vehicle driving well above the posted speed limit. The vehicles speed was locked at 97 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Sgt. Clark initiated a traffic stop and the male driver stated he was coming from southern Maine and was in a hurry to get home; the man admitted to knowing he was driving too fast. Sgt. Clark issued a criminal summons for the excessive speeding.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/4/2021

Town: saint agatha

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER / TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier received a complaint of an intoxicated driver leaving a convenience store in Saint Agatha. Tr. Desrosier and Tr. Rider checked the area and located the described vehicle driving. The truck was stopped, and the driver completed field sobriety testing and was arrested. The man was able to post bail for a charge of OUI and was released.

Incident Type: no driver’s license

Date: 11/4/2021

Town: Linneus

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Linneus when he observed a vehicle with defective equipment. He stopped the car and the male driver admitted to not having a valid driver’s license; the man was on probation for an unrelated incident. A computer query was conducted and showed he has never had a license and had a driving permit that expired in 2016. The passenger in the vehicle had a valid license. He was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and his probation officer was notified.

Incident Type: bad checks

Date: 11/5/2021

Town: saint agatha

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier is currently investigating two separate cases involving a Madawaska woman passing bad checks to various businesses. Tr. Desrosier located the woman and issued her a criminal summons for the violation and for violating her conditions of release (she has seven sets of bail).

Incident Type: criminal speeding

Date: 11/6/2021

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was parked along US Highway 1 and observed a vehicle passing another car at a high rate of speed. The pickup’s speed was locked on radar at 87 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Cpl. Quint initiated a traffic stop on the truck. Cpl. Quint issued the man a traffic summons for the violation reducing the speed to under the criminal limit.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest / OAS

Date: 11/01/2021

Town: New Sweden

Trooper: Tr. Levesque

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque pulled over a vehicle on Route 161 in New Sweden for several traffic infractions. During his roadside investigation, Tr. Levesque learned that the male operator had a warrant for his arrest and had a suspended license status as well. Tr. Levesque arrested the man without incident and transported him to Caribou PD where he posted bail and was charged with several traffic violations.

Incident Type: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Date: 11/01/2021

Town: island falls

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a call from the town manager in Island Falls reference to a man causing a disturbance inside the Island Falls Town Office. Tr. Saucier met with the man at his residence and warned him for disorderly conduct.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 11/04/2021

Town: ludlow

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was monitoring traffic on Interstate 95 when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker from 2019. Tr. Mahon stopped the vehicle for the violation and found that the vehicles registration had also expired, in May of 2019. The operator, a 45-year old Sherman woman was charged with Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle Class E. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 11/07/2021

Town: woodland

Trooper: cpl. casavant