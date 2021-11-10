MyHotels® achieved success in the number of room nights booked for Umrah
MyHotels® succeed achieve more than 20,000 "twenty thousand" rooms nights booked within less than 3 months from the actual operation as an online Umrah platformMAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While succeeding in renewing the ISO 9001:2015 certificate in quality management systems in travel and tourism due to its commitment and application of all standards. MyHotels® followed achieve more than 20,000 "twenty thousand" rooms nights booked within less than three months from the actual operation as an online Umrah platform approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels®, expressed his happiness with the company's successive achievements and added: There is no doubt that the concerted efforts of all MyHotels team members in cooperation with our partners from hotels, transportation, and Umrah operators played a major role in this achievement, we will continue to work with our partners and continue to invest in developing the infrastructure for MyHotels® platforms to provide the best possible experience for our customers and partners.
About MyHotels®:
They were founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016, headquartered in Makkah. The Saudi leading Online Travel Agency - OTA provides worldwide travel services, MyHotels® provides accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide). Prices in MyHotels® platform are inclusive taxes and fees without hidden fees, that’s enabling customers to make international tourist reservations at premium prices; now MyHotels® added Umrah Services in their services lines to be Approved Umrah Online Travel Agency - Umrah OTA to serve both Business B2B and Individuals B2C.
• Umrah B2C - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/: Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotels in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportations, and ground services from Saudi Umrah Operators.
• Umrah B2B - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/agentlogin.aspx: Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers, and generating a BRN ID instantly so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via their access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).
MyHotels Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myhotels.sa
MyHotels iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/myhotels-sa/id1457961680
Contact:
Emad Alabbas, CEO
+966920035522
Makkah, Saudi Arabia
E-Mail: Umrah@MyHotels.SA
Emad Alabbas
MyHotels
+966 9200 35522
