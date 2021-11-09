Submit Release
South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 9, 2021

‘Tis the Season for a Country Christmas Celebration

COLUMBIA – The jolly tunes of the Christmas season will be playing throughout the South Carolina State Farmers Market on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. as we host our Country Christmas Celebration.

Visitors can shop from local arts and craft vendors and buy home and garden holiday décor while sipping hot chocolate and other tasty treats from a variety of food vendors. Live Christmas trees will be in stock just in time for the celebration.

Children will be able to write letters to Santa Claus and create their own do-it-yourself crafts. The man himself, Santa Claus, will also be making an appearance to hear the children’s wishes for the season and to take photos as well (parents, don’t forget to bring your camera).

This family event is free, open to the public, and a great way to kick off the holiday season. While you’re at the market, you can also shop for seasonal produce.

The State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia. For more information, contact Brad Boozer at 803-737-4531, bboozer@scda.sc.gov, or Sonia Brazell at 803-737-4614, sbrazell@scda.sc.gov.




