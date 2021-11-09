"Token burning or collaboration with DOT, will Wojak revolutionize the Meme Coins?" , Crypto Times analysis from Wojak
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress occurs over time. This is something we may be able to understand best in the cryptocurrency market. These days, Wojak is active in the crypto market with all its might. The character of this token is calm and patient, but it achieves extraordinary results. It is unbelievable. Wojak , who has been on the market for perhaps a month, now has the power to work with a large project called DOT. It is natural that this project will be one of the best projects in the market in the not too distant future.
But Cryptotimes' look at Wojak is a very special one. "The cryptocurrency market never loses its appeal. From what is happening to Bitcoin to the days when we saw Shiba. But now new things are happening,". Wojak has completely changed the plan of the game, in the last month, the project has grown by a year, which is very dangerous for the market because the rest of the tokens are forced to increase their quality. The not-too-distant future sees very high prices, and our personal view is that this token will see a dollar much sooner than we think, although we know that the Financial Times has predicted $ 20 as well. Even today we have invested, we will invest some of the customers' assets. when the token has technical growth, it will also have a price increase, but from experience, I can say that team members need to Burn more tokens and go faster than White Paper." .
Hours later, Wojak's team burned half a billion tokens. And now everything is ready for the $ 1 growth to happen as soon as possible. Then we talked to the Wojak marketing team.
"We have repeatedly acknowledged that we are responsible for people's capital. If we were to have a different way of thinking, we could easily have gone a different way. But the marketing team has largely lived up to its promises. Wojak recently entered into a partnership agreement with DOT that could greatly boost the power of tokens, which is set to focus on technical issues and advertising, and which will soon attract investors who are pushing the price of tokens into magic target. " .
