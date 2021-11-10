Mexico is the Third Most Important Strategic Partner for Canada: Graeme C. Clark, at the 2021 INCmty inauguration

Neil Patel Conferencia inaugural de INCmty 2021 Canadian Innovative Initiatives that make a difference in our community Sandra Shaddick, Consul General of the Government of Canada.

The most important entrepreneurship festival in Latin America gets off to a start. Canada is the guest country, seeking to forge alliances with Mexico

We continue to champion INCmty since we consider it to be a powerful tool for the continued promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries. ” — Sandra Shaddick, Consul General of the Government of Canada.

MONTERREY, MéXICO, November 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- INCmty , the entrepreneurship platform of Tec de Monterrey, inaugurated the ninth edition of the most important festival in Latin America for this sector with a call to all participants to join forces as an ecosystem to capitalize on the opportunities presented in order to progress, through the welcome message delivered by David Garza, Rector and President of Tecnológico de Monterrey.“You, as entrepreneurs, are an example of the new way of life of today and of the future. Let’s not forget that many of the companies we know and admire were created in the midst of adversity. We invite you to continue to be a source of inspiration and to transform the world with your passion for entrepreneurship.”Graeme C. Clark, Ambassador of Canada to Mexico, highlighted the efforts that will be made throughout the festival to connect the Mexican entrepreneurial ecosystem. The festival will make it possible to take advantage of the capabilities of Mexican entrepreneurs and of Canadian companies to generate synergies and drive their growth, through a program centered on creating business opportunities with sophisticated content, exhibiting companies, and high-level networking. He stressed that Mexico is the country with the third most alliances with Canada.Powerful Canadian WomenIn the panel Powerful Canadian Women: “Innovative Canadian initiatives that make a difference in our community/world,” Lorena Patterson, Director of TC Energy, Rhonda Barnet, President and COO of AVIT Manufacturing, Jesika Briones, General Manager of Ivy Charging Network, Myrna Bittner CEO and Founder of RUNWITHIT Synthetics CEO, and Kim Thiara President of AceTronic Industrial Controls Inc., spoke about Canadian initiatives that are making a difference in the community and in the world. Each panelist explained how the business sector in which they participate is looking for solutions to reduce their impact, through a process of continuous iteration in the design of organizations in order to grow and achieve their goals.In the ninth edition of the virtual INCmty festival, an initiative that brings together entrepreneurial ecosystems from Mexico and Latin America, Canada has joined in, for the first time, to forge closer alliances for the development and growth of companies is these countries.“We continue to champion INCmty since we consider it to be a powerful tool for the continued promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries. Our principal aim is to support the entrepreneurial ecosystems of Mexico and Canada,” affirmed Sandra Shaddick, Consul General of the Government of Canada.First-day highlights included the participation of Alejandro Guerra, General Manager of KAVAK, and Adolfo Babatz, CEO and Founder of Clip, on the panel “Unicorns Mx: Mexico, the breeding ground for startups and the evolution of the digital economy,” moderated by Ulrick Noel, Managing Director at Tecnológico de Monterrey’s IEEGL (Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute). They discussed the advantages of the Mexican ecosystem and remembered their early years as participants in INCmty.World-class experts, such as Neil Patel, Darin Olien, Jeff Abbot, Chris Yei, and Brad Feld, among others, also met to address the trends and diverse points of view for preparing the future of business:Neil Patel, renowned author and one of the leading figures in Digital Marketing, outlined in the conference “How to become a successful entrepreneur in the new era with the new markets” the keys to taking advantage of the innovations being generated in digital marketing. SEO (Search engine optimization) is one of the key tools for this, since it makes it possible to generate traffic without requiring too many resources.Brad Feld, early-stage investor and serial entrepreneur, shared in his conference “Independence of Mine and Other Lessons from Nietzsche” the knowledge he acquired in his over 30 years’ experience in the sector, addressing some of the points from his latest book, The Entrepreneur's Weekly Nietzsche, coauthored with Dave Jilk, considering the perspectives of this philosopher and inviting readers to reflection through our modern-day lens. A clear example of this is FAILURE: something that is seen as negative in today’s culture, but if we analyze it, failure is a key component for entrepreneurship, since it is indispensable for learning and improving.Darin Olien, renowned speaker and presenter of the Netflix docuseries ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron,’ provided in the presentation of his book “SuperLife: The 5 Simple Fixes That Will Make You Healthy, Fit, and Eternally Awesome” the keys to understanding and utilizing the sole factors that determine whether or not we will be healthy, fit, and free of illness. This innovative way of dimensioning health identifies five “life forces”: quality nutrition, hydration, detoxification, oxygenation and alkalization. Having a balance of these elements enables you to maintain a healthy weight, prevent even the most dangerous diseases, but, above all, feel great.Georg Fuerlinger, Head of the Austrian Trade Commission Office in San Francisco, and Alan Wong, Director of the Silicon Valley Center for Global Studies, San José State University presented “Entrepreneurial ecosystem and connection strategies with Silicon Valley.” This conference, based on doctoral research, discussed the origins of the innovative capacity of Silicon Valley, and the strategies from a European perspective to connect and develop companies in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of this region, also known as the global capital of innovation.INCmty is the key gathering for the Mexican and Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem, connecting different agents from the sector with an active and open online community across the region.

México offers to Canadian companies talent, innovation, reliability, and commitment to success