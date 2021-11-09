Route 108 Croton Avenue Lane Drilling this Week in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 108 (South Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, November 10-12 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on Route 108 near the intersection with Grove Street as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct drilling operations.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

