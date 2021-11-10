Big Network Hires Chief Operating Officer to Help Grow
Longtime tech executive Paul Mailhot will manage day-to-day executionMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Network, a cloud managed connectivity platform, announced today the hiring of Paul Mailhot as chief operating officer. Mailhot, who previously held executive roles at Autodesk, Dyn, and Oracle, will be responsible for the management of day-to-day execution and results as Big Network continues to grow.
“I am incredibly proud of the team of technical talent that we have at Big Network,” said Robert Muller, founder and CEO, Big Network. “Paul compliments that team by bringing years of experience maturing and scaling tech companies. We’ve created the world’s best platform to enable our customers to build networks that are simple to set up and maintain. With Paul we’re confident that we can build a great company that allows us to fulfill that mission.”
As chief operating officer, Mailhot will implement tools, systems, and tactics to track and ensure success in achieving Big Network’s overall vision to securely and instantly connect people, places, clouds and their devices anywhere. Additionally, he will define, organize, and implement Big Network’s processes and systems, including finance, human resources, IT, legal, client services and business operations.
Mailhot has more than 25 years of experience in operations and go-to-market roles in the technology industry. Most recently he was chief operating officer of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, which was awarded $80 million by the U.S. Department of Defense to operate the BioFabUSA program. Prior to that, Mailhot led sales at Global Rescue and Oracle. He joined Oracle through the company’s acquisition of Dyn, where he was first the vice president of business operations and then the vice president of channel and Americas sales. Previously, Mailhot spent nearly 20 years in various sales roles at Autodesk.
“In a world that has become increasingly dependent on the internet, connectivity will continue to be critical,” Mailhot said. “Big Network’s technology will enable this to happen more quickly and securely. The possibilities are endless for us.”
Big Network recently announced a $2 million seed funding round, which will be used to further develop the company's cloud managed connectivity platform that securely and instantly connects people, places, clouds and their devices anywhere.
ABOUT BIG NETWORK
Big Network is a cloud managed connectivity platform that securely and instantly connects people, places, clouds and their devices anywhere. Big Network provides hardware, software and cloud services in one platform creating an open and connected ecosystem that fuses best of breed technologies, partners and services together at the click of a button. MSPs, ISPs, and integrators use Big Network as a cloud-based controller to deploy composable and elastic networks to extend capabilities, solve customer problems, and to create new revenue opportunities. Small businesses and entrepreneurs leverage Big Network as the best work from everywhere platform. Find an easy button for networking at bignetwork.com.
