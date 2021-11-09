Submit Release
21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Lay associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

9 November 2021

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Virginia Lay to circuit judge. Of the 24 applicants, 12 indicate they are female, 12 indicate they are male, and five report being minority applicants; 10 presently work in the private sector and 14 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.3.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 24 applicants:

 

Monique D. Abby

Eisha Ahmed-Petersen

Seth A. Albin

David L. Bryant

Jason A. Denney

Chastidy Dillon-Amelung

Richard P. Dorsey III

Matthew J. Floyd

Bridget L. Halquist

Nicole C. Hammer

Ryan C. Hardy

Heather S. Heffner

Megan H. Julian

Erin M. Lueker

Margaret McCartney

Robert C. Moore

Krista S. Peyton

Justin W. Ruth

Ian C. Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

Dean A. Stark

Matthew R. Waltz

Natalie P. Warner

D. Kimberly Whittle

The commission expects to interview applicants for both this vacancy and the Farragut-Hemphill circuit judge vacancy beginning at 9:30 a.m. December 1 and 2, 2021, in Room 381 of the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, in Clayton. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing are required. Immediately after the interviews for both vacancies conclude, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees for each vacancy to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees for each position.   

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chairman; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund; commission secretary.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

