21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Lay associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
9 November 2021
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Virginia Lay to circuit judge. Of the 24 applicants, 12 indicate they are female, 12 indicate they are male, and five report being minority applicants; 10 presently work in the private sector and 14 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.3.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 24 applicants:
Monique D. Abby
Eisha Ahmed-Petersen
Seth A. Albin
David L. Bryant
Jason A. Denney
Chastidy Dillon-Amelung
Richard P. Dorsey III
Matthew J. Floyd
Bridget L. Halquist
Nicole C. Hammer
Ryan C. Hardy
Heather S. Heffner
Megan H. Julian
Erin M. Lueker
Margaret McCartney
Robert C. Moore
Krista S. Peyton
Justin W. Ruth
Ian C. Simmons
Thomas D. Smith
Dean A. Stark
Matthew R. Waltz
Natalie P. Warner
D. Kimberly Whittle
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chairman; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund; commission secretary.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300