ORCID and the Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) sign Memorandum of Understanding
ORCID and ASREN have signed an MOU to facilitate the adoption of ORCID iDs and use of ORCID’s Registry amongst members of ASREN’s community.
BETHESDA, MD, US, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORCID and ASREN have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate the adoption of ORCID iDs and use of ORCID's Registry amongst members of ASREN's community, which in turn should reap long-term benefits for researchers and research-related organizations in the pan-Arab community.
The Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) was founded in 2010 with the vision to boost scientific research, innovation and education levels in the Arab region through the establishment of a pan Arab regional R&E infrastructures, promoting and enabling science cooperation and providing tools, applications and platforms to the research and education communities.
ASREN is working with various partners to promote “Science Cooperation to Achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals” with focus on the Arab and the African Regions and to foster the establishment of national and regional platforms to support “Open Science” and “Open Access”.
Researchers
Increasing awareness and adoption of ORCID iDs amongst ASREN’s community of researchers will ensure they get credit for their work by using their unique ORCID identifier, and also disambiguate them from other people with the same or similar names. Adding the ORCID iD to a researcher’s profile will interconnect the researcher to multiple systems, saving the researcher time spent re-keying their data.
Research-related organizations
Increasing awareness and adoption of ORCID amongst research-related organizations in ASREN’s community, such as universities and research centers, will help them benefit by adopting ORCID’s infrastructure to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden both for their researchers and staff and increase the quality and timeliness of research-related data. Platforms that commonly integrate with ORCID include researcher profile systems, current research information systems, grant application submission systems, publisher submission systems and institutional repositories.
Chris Shillum, ORCID’s Executive Director remarked, “We are delighted to be working with ASREN to increase awareness and adoption of ORCID in the Arab states in alignment with one of the themes in our new strategic plan: to increase global participation in ORCID”.
Yousef Torman, Managing Director at ASREN said: “We look forward to joining forces with ORCID to continue supporting our efforts towards Open Science and Open Access.”
About ORCID – ORCID’s vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, borders, and time. ORCID seeks to reduce administrative burden for researchers and help organizations understand the impact of the research they are facilitating or funding by providing an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities, as well as the tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. Learn more at .
About ASREN – ASREN, the Arab States Research and Education Network, aims to implement, manage and extend sustainable Pan-Arab e-Infrastructures dedicated for the research and education communities and to boost scientific research and cooperation in member countries through the provision of world-class e-Infrastructures and e-services.
