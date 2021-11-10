Fibroid Fighters and The White Dress Project Events Emphasize the Need for Fibroid Awareness on World Kindness Day

Fibroid Fighters and The White Dress Project are uniting by holding events on November 13, recognized as World Kindness Day, to promote empathy about fibroid disease. Dr. Yan Katsnelson and Cynthia Bailey host the Fibroid Fighters’ Miami Fibroid Awareness Brunch on Nov. 13, 2021, in Miami, FL. The White Dress Project Founder, Tanika Gray Valbrun, will speak at the EmPOWERed PATIENT Brunch, on Nov. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Fibroid Experts, Patients and Celebrity Survivors Share Fibroid Journeys to Create Support for $150 Million Fibroid Research and Education Legislation

The Fibroid Fighters and The White Dress Project are both holding Awareness brunches to focus national awareness on uterine fibroids so women can make informed health decisions.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder of Fibroid Fighters

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two national fibroid nonprofits are uniting by holding events on November 13, recognized as World Kindness Day, to promote empathy about fibroid disease. This extremely common health condition affects over 26 million American women but receives little attention and is the leading cause of hysterectomies. The Fibroid Fighters and The White Dress Project are both holding Awareness brunches to join legislators, community leaders, physicians, and survivors in calling for a better understanding of fibroid disease. The events’ details include:

•Fibroid Fighters: Miami Fibroid Awareness Brunch, hosted by actress Cynthia Bailey, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Four Seasons, 1435 Brickwell Avenue, Miami, FL.

•The White Dress Project: EmPOWERed PATIENT Brunch, hosted by ABC 7 News’ Adrianna Hopkins and actress Krystal Garner from BET’s Grand Hustle, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., La Vie, 88 District Square Southwest, Washington, D.C.

With as many as 15 million women living with severe fibroid symptoms, the nonprofit organizers are looking to legislators, physicians, and community leaders to champion much needed education, research, and better treatment options by supporting the passage of fibroid legislation.

U.S. House Resolution 2007 was introduced in March by Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) and received support from Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Shelley Capito (R-WV), who introduced the companion legislation in the senate. The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021 would provide $150 million over five years for a disease that impacts a woman’s life, taking a significant social, emotional, and economic toll.

Both fibroid nonprofits are working to keep interest in the legislation alive. The bill will launch a public education program that will provide information about the incidence, prevalence, and treatment options of uterine fibroids among women.

The White Dress Project Founder Tanika Gray Valbrun has emphasized the need for research to better understand why this disease disproportionately affects Black women and why they suffer more severe symptoms.

Eighty percent of Black women develop fibroid disease by the age of 50, and 60% of black women develop fibroid disease between 35-40. The size and growth rates of fibroids are higher in Black women as well. Black women have higher rates of hospitalization, myomectomies, and hysterectomies and suffer from more post-surgical complications. [1]

“Our mission has been to promote national awareness about the fibroid epidemic and ensure that all women know they have options and do not have to suffer from uterine fibroids,” Gray Valbrun said. “We are committed to educating people to make informed health decisions and be their best health advocate.”

While fibroids also encompass health disparity issues, they affect women of all races. Globally, uterine fibroids are among the most significant diseases of reproductive-age women. Despite its magnitude, nonsurgical and medical options for treatment for fibroids is extremely limited. Uterine fibroids, which are non-cancerous muscular tumors, are the leading cause of hysterectomies and cost the U.S. an estimated $34 billion each year, accounting for both treatment costs and lost workdays.[2]

“Women need to know more about fibroids and its symptoms,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder of Fibroid Fighters. “More than 200,000 women undergo hysterectomies due to fibroids which are the most frequently recommended procedure because there is a lack of awareness of less invasive treatments.”

Katsnelson believes that office based minimally invasive treatments like Uterine Fibroid Embolization need to be part of the discussion women have with their doctors, especially for women who hope to start a family or do not wish to undergo a hysterectomy. Fibroid Fighters has dedicated its 2021 efforts to spreading awareness about the disease, addressing healthcare inequities with the community and political leaders on its “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” talk show.

“The goal is to focus national awareness on uterine fibroids that go undiagnosed due to the lack of education and research,” Katsnelson said.

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the American public about the health, social, and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids with a focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment. http://www.fibroidfighters.org.

About the White Dress Project

The White Dress Project is a patient advocacy organization dedicated to raising global awareness about the uterine fibroid (UF) epidemic through education, research, community, and advocacy. We fulfill this mission by advocating for research funding, highlighting reproductive health inequities, educating many on fibroids and their treatment options, and empowering a community who will advocate for their best health choices and no longer suffer in silence with this chronic illness. http://www.thewhitedressproject.org.

