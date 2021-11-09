Aiming to Re-Create the Treatment Model, Matthew Blondell Opens an Integrated Center for Healing in Chicago
EINPresswire.com/ -- While spending the last 20 years in the industry of addiction and healing, Matthew Blondell knows the system’s flaws and aims to continually enact change. After owning treatment facilities in New York and Philadelphia for years, Blondell decided to return to his hometown Chicago to open CRC Institute – an integrated center for healing. Blondell has seen how many facilities focus only on the addiction or on the mental illness instead of on the whole person. He believes that in order for real change to occur, just one thing needs to change.
“Do you know what that one thing is?” Blondell asks. “The one thing that needs to change,” he says, “is everything.”
Blondell believes that everything needs to change in order for real healing to occur. He also believes that the whole person has to be treated and that this includes not only looking at the mental, physical and spiritual sides of an individual but at the person’s family, as well. At his new Chicago center for integrated healing, CRC, which is opening this month, Blondell will be offering evidence-based medical services for substance use, addiction, detox and mental health. By offering regenerative medicine along with clinical and holistic treatments, Chicago-area residents will be able to engage in individually designed programming close to where they live, which enables families and loved ones to participate in the process, as well.
As a Chicago native who grew up in the north suburbs of the city, Blondell then studied at the University of Missouri, lived in Los Angeles and New York and traveled around the world. After more than two decades, Blondell was eager to return to his roots to open this first-of-its-kind treatment center in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.
“The substance use and mental health industry is often focused on late-stage intervention that requires residential treatment,” Blondell said. “At CRC, our goal is to provide a fully inclusive and integrated center that addresses patients and their families at various stages with the services they need to recreate their lives, regardless of where they fall within the spectrum of need.”
Blondell explained how CRC is a place for someone who may be traveling on an unhealthy or unsustainable path to come in, be assessed by top professionals in Chicago and receive a customized treatment plan for optimized health. From psychiatric services to holistic treatments, Blondell believes in offering a variety of options in order for people to find the magic combination that will work for them.
