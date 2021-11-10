A Spark For Change: C4 Foundation Sheds Light On Alarming Behavioral Health Issues With A 12 Part Publication Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- The US behavioral and social wellness field plays a crucial part in society. Often overlooked, it receives less funding than needed -- leaving providers unable to care for their patients properly.
"The fact is that alcohol is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. 95,000 people die annually from alcohol-related causes," says C4's CEO, Jack O'Donnell.
To address the burdens created by behavioral health and disorders from substance use, the C4 Recovery Foundation actively strives to spread awareness. For four decades, they have fought tirelessly to implement their core purpose throughout the world.
Nationally and internationally, they work with locales ranging from underserved and underprivileged populations in the US to extensive international work in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and the Caribbean.
As a non-profit Public Charity, they believe there is a disproportionate gap between the wealthy and people of color. Substance use and related issues represent a fundamental challenge and threaten communities. To lead a productive and rewarding life, they have to access quality services that work with integrity to provide social wellness initiatives.
Quickly scaling to new heights, this problem constitutes an ongoing global and generational crisis. Professionals and stakeholders in this field of work need to be equipped with the right tools now.
"We believe that all stakeholders must collaborate, use current knowledge, and dedicate themselves to the needs of individuals, families, and communities and that this can only occur when precise, complete, and rigorous knowledge is easily accessed and effectively conveyed," states the foundation.
With this in mind, they will be launching a series of publications to shine a light on key societal issues regarding the behavioral and social wellness areas. Leaving these matters unattended is no longer an option for a better future.
"So, I commend our elected officials for their concern and their willingness to seek outside help from experts in the field. I am happy that C4 has become a trusted resource. However, I have an alarming concern for America in its fight to curb addiction; we will never win the fight if the biggest issue is never discussed," adds O'Donnell.
About C4 Recovery Foundation
For the past three decades, C4 has aimed to improve access to quality treatment for behavioral health and social wellness. They advocate for those overlooked in drug recovery conversations and develop service delivery systems for addiction and recovery programs throughout the US and the world. Through education, they create systemic change in the addiction treatment field.
