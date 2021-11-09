Windward Engineers announce that Michael Clements was named as President.

Windward Engineers and Consultants is a multidisciplinary minority-owned engineering and consulting firm

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Clements has been named President of Windward Engineers and Consultants. Michael was previously Director of Operations of Windward. Michael has more than 15 years of experience as a subject matter expert leading multifaceted engineering, consulting, and design efforts.

Michael is an engineering professional who will lead multidisciplinary teams in projects across various market sectors. Windward Engineers and Consultants is a multidisciplinary minority-owned engineering and consulting firm. We take pride in applying values and skills, which harken back to a more traditional era, while still making an extra effort to recognize today's needs for opportunity and inclusivity.

We specifically designed the Windward corporate ownership structure to serve federal government minority set-aside contracts. Consequently, Windward is minority-owned by two Native American Tribal Councils, the Lakota-Sioux and the Chippewa, in a unique 47/6/47 split.

https://www.windward-ec.com/