Upwave and Ibotta Announce Data Integration to Create the First Unified View of Brand Building and Market Share
Partnership to offer marketers a holistic view of brand outcomes and their impact on market share
We are excited that Upwave will include our purchase data. This combination of measurement and privacy-compliant sales data will help marketers optimize media investments...and increase market share.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketers will have an easier time connecting their brand investment to impact on market share now that Upwave, the leading brand analytics platform for marketers, has formed an alliance with Ibotta, a leading cash back and rewards platform for consumers. Today, the companies announced their partnership that will help marketers connect brand building effects with market share gains—the measurement “holy grail” for brand marketers.
— Thomas Benedict, Senior VP Data & Media at Ibotta
Today’s complex digital marketing landscape makes it imperative for CMOs to pinpoint the brand investments that lead to sales growth. While marketers have had access to brand lift metrics, they have not been able to see how such lift drives market share gains. The Upwave-Ibotta partnership connects these dots, thereby ushering in a new era of marketing analytics.
“We are excited that Upwave’s brand analytics platform will now include our purchase data,” said Thomas Benedict, Senior VP Data & Media at Ibotta. “This uniquely powerful combination of measurement and privacy-compliant sales data will help marketers optimize their media investments more effectively and increase their market share.”
All Ibotta data is first-party, fully deterministic, fully opt-in, and CCPA compliant. It is rigorously processed and analyzed to create the most accurate, retailer-representative, UPC-level purchase data asset in the industry.
Upwave is the leader in brand analytics for “performance branding” marketers. Adding Ibotta data will empower marketers with a more accurate vision of how their brand building is impacting growth in market share. As an initial case study, Upwave's platform showed that for three of the four largest brands of an international beer advertiser, there was a higher than 90% correlation between brand consideration three months ago, and current market share. This consistently held true over a multi-year timeframe.
Upwave already shows marketers how their brand building is impacting share of search, from a 2021 acquisition. So, marketers will have one platform to see a unified view of brand effects, search effects, and sales effects.
This announcement follows a period of growth of Upwave, which recently debuted CTV Customer Lift and announced a partnership with TV measurement firm TVSquared.
“Marketers have always asked us to answer the age-old question of how brand growth drives market share,” said Upwave CEO Chris Kelly. “By partnering with Ibotta, we are finally able to help CMOs answer this question, which they are being asked weekly by their CFOs and CEOs. This is a giant leap for brand analytics.”
Upwave is announcing this capability in a closed beta with select customers, and will be expanding it to more customers this quarter. To learn more, visit upwave.com.
###
About Upwave
Upwave is a fast-growing marketing analytics company providing ML-driven brand marketing measurement technology and intelligence to the world's leading brands, agencies, and platforms. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com.
About Ibotta
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018. The company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+ +1 609.870.0795
email us here