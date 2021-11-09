Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,628 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: Kuhio Highway paving project in Kilauea to be temporarily suspended until January 2022

Posted on Nov 9, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai residents that in light of increased traffic congestion and transportation delays, all daytime paving work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kilauea will be temporarily suspended.

The decision to postpone the paving project stems from the increase in traffic pressure to Kuhio Highway caused by lane closures as well as the restrictive daily work schedule established to prevent environmental impacts to the island’s shearwater population.

Paving crews will return to Kuhio Highway in Kilauea for one day, during daytime hours, on Monday, Nov. 15, to wrap up unfinished work. The paving project will then resume in January 2022, after shearwater fledgling season is over.

Details on the work schedule will be shared through our email lists, website, and social media accounts as the new year and project restart approaches. To stay informed of scheduled work, lane closures and other public notices from HDOT you can sign up at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: Kuhio Highway paving project in Kilauea to be temporarily suspended until January 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.