DOT News Release: Kuhio Highway paving project in Kilauea to be temporarily suspended until January 2022

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai residents that in light of increased traffic congestion and transportation delays, all daytime paving work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kilauea will be temporarily suspended.

The decision to postpone the paving project stems from the increase in traffic pressure to Kuhio Highway caused by lane closures as well as the restrictive daily work schedule established to prevent environmental impacts to the island’s shearwater population.

Paving crews will return to Kuhio Highway in Kilauea for one day, during daytime hours, on Monday, Nov. 15, to wrap up unfinished work. The paving project will then resume in January 2022, after shearwater fledgling season is over.

Paving crews will return to Kuhio Highway in Kilauea for one day, during daytime hours, on Monday, Nov. 15, to wrap up unfinished work. The paving project will then resume in January 2022, after shearwater fledgling season is over.

