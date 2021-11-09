Guide Rail Repairs Scheduled on I-83 at Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) in Springettsbury Township, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a contractor is scheduled to repair and replace damaged guide rail this week on Interstate 83 within the Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) project limits in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Weather permitting, the contractor will work tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10, on northbound I-83, and Thursday, November 11, on southbound I-83. The outside shoulders will be closed from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM or until work is complete.

There will be no daytime lane closures. Any closures needed will be implemented at night.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

