New Director of Electrophysiology and Clinical Research Joins Southwest Cardiovascular Associates

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates welcomes Andrew J. Kaplan, MD.

Dr. Kaplan will a great contribution to our efforts of building a Cardiovascular Center of Excellence to provide our patients with the best care.”
— Dr. Charles Jost
MESA, AZ, USA, November 11, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Cardiovascular Associates is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew J. Kaplan, MD to the Southwest Cardiovascular practice, a medical group practice located in Mesa, AZ that specializes in Interventional Cardiology.

"I am tremendously excited to join Dr. Jost and the team at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates. SWCVA has a wide variety of resources, especially the ambulatory surgical center where patients can be treated for their electrophysiology procedures and avoid the long waits, crowds, along with the high cost of hospitals," says Dr. Kaplan.

Dr. Kaplan joins the staff as the Director of Electrophysiology and Clinical Research. With over 20 years of experience a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dr. Kaplan makes an excellent addition to the team. Dr. Kaplan focuses on Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology, a great addition to the Southwest Cardiovascular team.

"Dr. Kaplan is a well-known Electrophysiologist with extensive research background regarding revolutionary devices like the Angel- Med Guardian and the Impulse Dynamics Optimizer, which can protentional save lives and increase the quality of life of our patients. Dr. Kaplan will provide a great contribution to our efforts of building a Cardiovascular Center of Excellence to provide our patients with the best care." - Dr. Charles Jost. Appointments with Dr. Kaplan can be made through www.swcva.com.

About Southwest Cardiovascular Associates: Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has a 13,500 Sq Ft State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Surgical Center is uniquely designed to create a sense of well-being and reduce the anxiety that comes from a hospital setting. Their procedures are minimally invasive and patients are conveniently discharged the same day. Southwest Cardiovascular Associates specializes in Interventional Cardiology procedures such as Cardiac Angioplasty, Coronary Stenting, Leg Peripheral Arterial Angioplasty, and Atherectomy & Peripheral Stenting. Medicine, as well as the overall healthcare industry, has evolved over the years and Southwest Cardiovascular Associates believe in applying the most cutting-edge technology, upholding highly trained and committed staff, all while preserving the obligation to patient care. Therefore, they pride themselves in providing patients, their families, and the community with the dedicated attention to detail they deserve; and in treating them to the best of their ability.

