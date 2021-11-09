Matt Johnson-Principal Expands His Consulting Firm to the United States with New Location in Washington.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Johnson-Principal's consulting firm, Matt Johnson Marketing Consulting has expanded to the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has now set up shop in Seattle, Washington. Matt Johnson-Principal founded his consulting firm with a mission of "helping organizations achieve their goals through innovative marketing strategies." He will continue to do this as an international consultant but also be available for his Canadian clients by visiting them or meeting remotely. Along with being able to provide services for both Canadian and American companies, Johnson- Principal will be able to help entrepreneurs start their own business through advising on how they can turn their idea into a reality. He also plans to help existing businesses with their marketing needs.

In his previous position, Matt was in charge of public relations and social media promotion at STEMCELL Technologies. Since joining STEMCELL, he has contributed to the company's online presence by working on the website and content.

In addition, he joined Sage's marketing department soon after graduating from the University of British Columbia, where he helped expand the company's customer base and improve communication.

Ritchie Bros was the next logical step for Matt after nearly a decade in the marketing industry without having to worry about finding a full-time job. Burnaby, Canada-based corporation manages worldwide assets and disposes of them. For the next three years, he worked alongside a group of bright marketing gurus who were tasked with using email to build and maintain relationships with clients. Ritchie Bros. may use the framework they created to keep their B2B partnerships strong.

Matt always knew he wanted to help people and make their lives easier. Part of his job as social media manager was working with social media influencers. He used social media to raise awareness for STEMCELL Technologies' new products and events, leaving a positive feedback on the company's social accounts. Matt also worked on content marketing strategies such as video production and social media contests.

Matt Johnson-Principal is excited about his consulting firm's new North American location, "Seattle has over 20 Fortune 500 companies that are headquartered there--it's an exciting place to be for social media and marketing professionals. We're looking forward to helping business owners across North America through social media marketing, PR, social media contests, branding and website design."

MATT JOHNSON MARKETING Consulting is located in Seattle, Washington and has clients across the country in various industries. The social media marketing agency focuses on social media contests, social media management, website design and content marketing.

On a daily basis, Matt Johnson-Principal and his team at MATT JOHNSON MARKETING Consulting look for new and innovative ways to help clients. They think outside of the box to ensure that campaigns are effective and align with client's marketing goals.

The company has already worked on several successful social media campaigns. One example is when they were hired by a video game developer to help promote one of their new products on social media. They were provided with a sample of the game and worked with company's creative team to create a contest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The campaign was geared towards teenagers who enjoy playing video games while having fun.

So far Matt has been happy about his decision to start a business in the U.S. " After spending time consulting for companies across Canada, I knew that it was time to expand MATT JOHNSON MARKETING's clients and services to North America," said Matt Johnson-Principal. "We've already had some great discussions with clients in the U.S., and we look forward to helping them succeed through our innovative social media marketing strategies."

MATT JOHNSON MARKETING Consulting can help companies with their website design, public relations and business branding needs. The ambitious entrepreneur is always looking for new ways to improve his business by adapting himself to different situations. He is also excited about the prospect of growing his company's reach even further across the United States with new locations in places like Chicago and New York City. Johnson-Principal says that he already has his eye on some real estate but wants to firmly establish himself in the Seattle area before taking on this next adventure.

To learn more about their services or inquire about a free consultation, you can contact Matt Johnson-Principal at ‪(925) 725-6779‬.