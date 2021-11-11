Live Today, Australian thought leader Shakti Durga joins Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV Network to discuss energy healing

Shakti Durga, renowned thought-leader and healer in the energy medicine space Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill Awake TV Network https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/

Shakti Durga shares wisdom from her 20+ years of experience and the numerous teachers she has trained around the globe

In small things be great, and in great things be humble.” — Shakti Durga

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday November 11th, Jennifer K. Hill is joined by thought leader, healer, teacher, and author Shakti Durga, out of Australia. Jennifer and Shakti Durga explore what energy medicine is and how it can be applied to increase our vitality and well-being.

Shakti Durga discusses research and studies that have begun to demonstrate the measurable difference energy healing makes in people's lives. She also shares her own personal healing journey and how she has created one of the world's most prominent schools for energy healers.

About Shakti Durga

Formerly a successful Sydney Barrister and currently the mother of two grown-up children, Shakti Durga is a spiritually realized being who understands all the trials, tribulations and heartfelt desires of modern life. When she experienced her awakening (which began in 1992) Shakti Durga devoted the tenacious dedication required in her law profession to spirituality. She studied widely and with as many illuminated masters and teachers as she could find, and diligently tested and cross-referenced what she was learning, until she emerged with her own synthesized set of powerful tools for the journey of enlightenment, and for living a spirited and soulful life.

To Shakti Durga, the spiritual path is not only about meditation and transcendence, but also about having more joy in life, richer relationships with friends, family members, partners and colleagues, a blazing sense of purpose and meaning, and enough abundance to support the life the soul desires. To this end, Shakti Durga has written several books and created her own neo-shamanic healing modality and developed many seminars and that help people weave spiritual tools and concepts into practical everyday existence – to really heal old wounds, open the heart, manifest abundance and create Heaven on Earth.

In addition to assisting people to find joy and fulfillment in their physical lives through books, seminars and healing, Shakti Durga is also a mystic, and her wealth of inner illumination uplifts her students in and of itself. Connection with this energy – which she encourages and assists people to develop within themselves – activates hidden codes within to help people blaze with strength, spirit, humour, warmth and love.

For the big journey, the journey of spirit and soul, it is a profound gift to have a 'tour guide' as you climb the spiritual mountain and find more blazing Self, more potential, opportunity and magic than you could imagine.

'I help people find their identity beyond the mind, open to love, and the bliss and light within themselves. This helps them find their purpose, have better relationships and evolve rapidly on the spiritual path. I work with people from all traditions and backgrounds, but prefer to work with people who really want to progress spiritually, to shine with the inner life and make a difference in the world. It is good if you have already done some work on yourself, and want more.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

She recently co-founded Om Heals with YouTube influencer, Moon Cho.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly podcast with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

About Awake TV Network:

Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content.

