Swisslog Healthcare Welcomes Don Austin as Vice President of Solutions
Don will bring innovation and a fresh perspective to Swisslog Healthcare by employing a go-to-market strategy.”BROOMFIELD, CO, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, recently announced that healthcare sales industry expert Don Austin has joined the company as Vice President of Pharmacy Solution Sales. In this role, Austin will be bringing over 20 years of sales and solutions experience providing strategic leadership in sales processes for the company.
— Cory Kwarta, President of Swisslog Healthcare
Under Austin’s leadership, Swisslog Healthcare will be establishing new ways to engage its consumers. They aim to build their customer base and support customers on a long-term basis. Additionally, Austin will be a key player in Swisslog Healthcare’s plan to enhance the company by establishing a culture of accountability and an ongoing push for constant improvement.
“Don will bring innovation and a fresh perspective to Swisslog Healthcare by employing a go-to-market strategy,” says Cory Kwarta, President of Swisslog Healthcare. “Drawing on his expertise and extensive knowledge of the healthcare technology industry, we look forward to the impact he will make on our company’s continued success, and I am very excited to welcome him to the executive team.”
Austin has twenty years of experience in various sales and leadership roles for healthcare organizations, most notably serving for five years as Vice President of Medication Management Solutions at BD Medical. He has a proven reputation for helping organizations catapult to the next level by providing motivational and steady leadership that inspires teams to reach their highest performance potential.
“For years, Swisslog Healthcare has been the leader in pneumatic tube systems with a significant market share. As an industry leader, Swisslog Healthcare has made notable investments in pharmacy automation as well and that is an industry that is ready to explode. Using our technology, medical professionals can focus on more meaningful tasks,” said Austin. “Our goal as a business is to redesign the way we engage with our customers and prospects. Investing in our internal talent to unlock value at all levels of the organization will help us achieve our goals.”
Austin obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia and has since developed an accomplished career in the sales and solutions industry. He is the recipient of multiple awards reflecting his accomplishments, such as the Vice President of the Year Award at BD Medical, Sales Excellence Award at CareFusion, Regional Vice President of the Year at McKesson, and countless others.
About Swisslog Healthcare
Swisslog Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare solutions including hardware, software, and services. Delivering transport and pharmacy automation supports medication management for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare institutions. Swisslog Healthcare has installed facility-wide automation systems in more than 3,000 healthcare institutions worldwide. The company offers single-source integrated solutions – from consulting to design, implementation to lifetime customer service. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.
Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions.
