Kind Crypto Launches with An Online Store | Founder Shares Promising Plans With KND Token

Promising plans of NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Digital Assets Marketplace, Music and more

Lifting The Greater Good” — Pankaj Sharma

LUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KND token has launched with an e-commerce store making it a utility token from day one. Over time KND will be much more than a utility token. Kind crypto wants to promote kindness in society. And while doing that KND tokens will be utilized in most of the activities that people do in their daily lives.

For example, buying products, listening to music, connecting with people, interacting with NTFs, playing video games, and finally interacting in the kindest and nicest metaverse there ever be.

Kind crypto has introduced three phases in their roadmap on their official website.

Phase One

In phase one Kind crypto is integrated into the online store Overallsite.com. Where people can buy products with KND tokens. On overallsite.com, anyone can buy goods such as men's and women’s clothing, accessories, stationery, home decor items, daily planner templates, and more.

This is phase one of Kind Crypto. The end goal of the first phase is to achieve 30,000 token holders.

[b]Phase Two[/b]

Phase two will begin with the company establishing its office and having an in-house team of developers, marketers, graphic artists, and designers. They will build the NFT marketplace and expand Overallsite’s digital assets store.

Phase two’s end goal is to achieve $1M in product sales.



Phase Three

This phase will begin the final planning of Metaverse after recruiting the required team. And finally, the world’s kindest and nicest metaverse will be created. KND will be the main currency in this Metaverse.

More Phases and Projects

The founder says Kind crypto has a lot more to offer than these phases. As more phases and secret projects will be revealed over time and they all will be powered by KND tokens.

Pankaj Sharma, the founder of Kind Crypto further adds, “Blockchain has the potential to transform the way we live and help society. The idea behind Kind Crypto is to utilize blockchain for greater transparency in products, services, and accountability”.

Sharma’s vision is to promote KND as a globally acceptable token for almost everything we do. From buying products to listening to music, playing video games, owning NFTs, and having amazing experiences in Metaverse. KND token will be one common thing among these activities.

The first version of the website and white paper has been launched and the further features are in development. The project is gaining followers in its Telegram group at a decent pace since the token’s launch on PancakeSwap. The token has already been listed on Coin Mooner, Coin Sniper, Coin Vote, Fresh Coins, and Coins Gods.

Kind goes with the slogan “lifting the greater good”. The meaning of this goes much deeper than it appears to be. In the words of the founder of Kind Crypto, Sharma. “Kind aims to lift the good side of every human being, doesn’t matter their social or financial status. First of all, we are all humans. The richest person in the world also deserves as much kindness as a janitor does. We aim to give the message of being kind to everyone. Along with that provide world-class products and services.

KND was launched on PancakeSwap with 20 Trillion Liquidity. Liquidity is now locked till October 3, 2030.

Join the kind movement and be a part of the unstoppable force of Kindness.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kindcryptonet

Telegram: https://t.me/kindcryptonet

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x10Cc3658CC35b578Ff03C6e096C2BBAA90779Bc5

DexTools: https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x1c133f86c2af3fd3de4b6020a50fb142d34ff04e

Kind Crypto ($KND)