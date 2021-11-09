Polyacrylamide Market Outlook And Growth Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company's Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global polyacrylamide market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

According to The Business Research Company's research report on the polyacrylamide market, growth in the historic period in the polyacrylamide market resulted from rising applications of the material, growth of the pulp and paper industry, strong economic growth, demand of polyacrylamide for oil recovery, and government regulations for wastewater treatment. The market was restrained by geo-political tensions, stringent regulations and environmental concerns over polyacrylamide.



Market Definition

Polyacrylamide (PAM) is an organic polymer formed from acrylamide subunits. It is produced with a simple, repeating, linear chain structure initially, but can be improved to form highly structured, branched, and cross-linked variants. It is used in various manufacturing and industrial processes.

The polyacrylamide market consists of sales of polyacrylamide by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture polyacrylamide. Polyacrylamide is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, it is a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels, and can be used as clarifying or thickening agent. Polyacrylamide is used across a wide range of applications but is mainly used for the separation of solids/liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.

Market Size Forecasts

The global polyacrylamide market is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2020 to $3.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98%. The growth in the polyacrylamide market is mainly due to the increased demand from water treatment industries, owing to the stringent regulatory actions against waste-water disposal and increasing concern towards the environment. The market is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.54%.

Competitive Landscape

The global polyacrylamide market is highly concentrated, with small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 55.11% share of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Ashland Inc., BASF SE, SNF Floerger Group, Kemira Oyj, Solvay, Petro China, Bluwat Chemicals, Black Rose Industries Ltd., Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Xitao Polymer Co Ltd.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic), By Physical Form (Powder, Liquid, Emulsion Or Dispersions), By End User (Water Treatment, Oil And Gas, Pulp And Paper, Mining), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major polyacrylamide companies, polyacrylamide market share by company, polyacrylamide manufacturers, polyacrylamide market size, and polyacrylamide market forecasts. The report also covers the global polyacrylamide market and its segments.

Global Outlook

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polyacrylamide market, accounting for 30.9% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the polyacrylamide market will be the North America and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.0% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.6% and 7.5% respectively.

Future Market Drivers And Restraints

Going forward, increasing demand for wastewater treatment, rapid industrialization and growing oil & gas industry in Asia Pacific, and development of bio-based polyacrylamide will drive the growth in the polyacrylamide market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include fluctuating raw material prices, anti-dumping duties on Chinese manufacturers, and coronavirus pandemic.

Market Segmentation

The polyacrylamide market is segmented by product into anionic, cationic, nonionic, and others. The anionic market was the largest segment of the polyacrylamide market segmented by product, accounting for 54.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the cationic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the polyacrylamide market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020-2025.

The polyacrylamide market is also segmented by physical form into powder, liquid, and emulsion or dispersions, with the liquid market accounting for 56.8% of the total in 2020, and by end user into water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining and other end users with the water treatment market accounting for 35.4% of the total in 2020.

Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the polyacrylamide market segmented by type will arise in the cationic segment, which will gain $1,661.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the polyacrylamide market segmented by physical form will arise in the liquid segment, which will gain $3,704.1 million of global annual sales by 2025, and by end user will arise in the water treatment segment, which will gain $2,309.5 million of global annual sales by 2025.

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide polyacrylamide market overviews, polyacrylamide market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, polyacrylamide market segments and geographies, polyacrylamide market trends, polyacrylamide market drivers, polyacrylamide market restraints, polyacrylamide market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

