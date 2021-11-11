Cascade Environmental Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Cascade receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award Jessica Alexander, Cascade’s Director of Talent Acquisition, transitioned into a civilian career after ten years of service in the United States Air Force. Today, she leads Cascade’s veteran recruiting and hiring program.

The elite honor recognizes the company’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

Our veteran recruiting program focuses on matching career opportunities with the skills and knowledge veterans gained during their service” — Jessica Alexander, Director of Talent Acquisition

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. Cascade earned the gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“We are proud to provide opportunities to those that have served our country,” said Ken Moses, Chief People Officer.

Recruiting and employing veterans has been a successful approach to the company’s overall employment strategy. “It is crucial to recruit highly qualified individuals who understand the demands of our industry and are expected to thrive in the Cascade culture. The training, leadership, and experience the military provides to its members help prepare them for our field roles. These veterans are also well-positioned to grow into leadership roles.” said Moses.

Jessica Alexander, Cascade’s Director of Talent Acquisition, has played an instrumental role in developing a veteran-friendly approach to talent acquisition. “Helping service members transition has always been a passion of mine,” explained Alexander. “As a veteran myself, I know all too well the difficulties that can arise when seeking a civilian career. Our veteran recruiting program focuses on matching career opportunities with the skills and knowledge veterans gained during their service. It is truly an honor to employ our nation’s heroes.”

Cascade joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills acquired through military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to

attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.