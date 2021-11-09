Executive Search (Headhunting) Market size worth $ 27,880.84 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for efficient recruitment with shorter timelines from the end-use industry is a major factor likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Executive Search (Headhunting) Market ” By Application (Industrial, Healthcare, IT, FMCG, Retail), By Product (Retainer Firms, Contingency Firms), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Executive Search (Headhunting) Market size was valued at USD 16,163.43 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27,880.84 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Executive Search (Headhunting) Market Overview

Executive search (headhunting) refers to the specialized type of recruitment involving attracting highly skilled senior management talent to an organisation. It majorly includes recruiting for positions such as CEO, CFO, HRD, CIO, and COO. Executive search or also known as recruiting recruiters may operate in a specific sector and have expertise in finding market-leading or hard-to-fill talents of specific requirements. It is also known as the proactive approach. It does not rely on the traditional methods of sourcing candidates, especially junior candidates. The employers approach the firm with requirements for senior or highly-skilled talent, providing the professional to exclusively on the placement. The recruiter looks for potential candidates on basis of skill and character, as iterated by the client.

The Executive Search (Headhunting) industry has a progressive historical track record, with continued growth as more sectors evolved and organized. In terms of geography, the headhunting industry has also expanded as the companies grew their footprint from not just the developed economies of North America and Europe to the growing economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Increasing demand for efficient recruitment with shorter timelines from the end-use industry is a major factor likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of appropriate skills and the shortages of skills among the targeted profiles is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the executive search market.

Key Developments

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. announced it has closed the acquisition of Business Talent Group (BTG), a leading marketplace for high-end independent talent on demand.

The SPENCER STUART announced the acquisition of Cambria Consulting based in Boston, MA.

Amrop announced its partnership with JM Search, a key player operating in the executive search and leadership advisory sector.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., Egon Zehnder, Spencer Stuart, Hays, Russell Reynolds, Randstad, Man Power, Boyden, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Executive Search (Headhunting) Market On the basis of Application, Product, and Geography.

Executive Search (Headhunting) Market, By Application Industrial Healthcare IT FMCG Retail Automotive Others







Executive Search (Headhunting) Market, By Product Retainer Firms Contingency Firms Other Firms







Executive Search (Headhunting) Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



