Why now is a great time to upgrade to the Arizona Travel ID

PHOENIX – Give yourself the gift of travel this holiday season and upgrade your driver license to the Arizona Travel ID.

Now is a great time to get the Arizona Travel ID because, historically, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices see fewer customers during the holiday season than other times of the year.

Customers can save even more time by scheduling an office appointment at azmvdnow.gov, selecting the time, date and office location that is most convenient. An active AZ MVD Now account is not needed to schedule an appointment online.

Nearly 1.6 million Arizonans have upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID.

A short, easy-to-follow step-by-step guide to getting the Arizona Travel ID is available at azdot.gov/TravelID. When a customer is ready to upgrade their credential, the Arizona Travel ID application can be completed online at azmvdnow.gov prior to an appointment. Be sure to bring the following necessary documents to your appointment:

Proof of identity: For most people, this will be a birth certificate or U.S. Passport.

For most people, this will be a birth certificate or U.S. Passport. Social Security Number: A Social Security Card is not needed, only the number.

A Social Security Card is not needed, only the number. Proof of residency: Two printed documents with your current Arizona residential address, like a utility bill, bank or credit card statement, or insurance policy.

Two printed documents with your current Arizona residential address, like a utility bill, bank or credit card statement, or insurance policy. A full list of qualifying documents is available at azdot.gov/TravelID.

The Arizona Travel ID, which has a gold star, is the state-issued credential that complies with the federal REAL ID Modernization Act because cardholders have provided additional proof of identification to meet strict federal requirements. It is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card. Beginning May 3, 2023, a REAL ID-compliant credential, like the Arizona Travel ID, will be needed at TSA airport checkpoints and other federal buildings.

Arizona is one of 37 states offering residents a choice in their driver license credential: the federally compliant Arizona Travel ID or the non-Travel ID Arizona driver license, which is not federally compliant and will not allow an individual to pass through TSA, beginning May 3, 2023. Arizona law requires that MVD provide customers with this choice.