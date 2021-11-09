Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Featured in The Wall Street Journal’s Weekend Interview Column Recently
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh was the featured subject of The Wall Street Journal’s Weekend Interview published on November 6-7.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Featured in The Wall Street Journal's Weekend Interview Column for His Role as Health Mission Chief for the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

— Allan Ripp
— Allan Ripp
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, author of “The Art of Human Care” book series, was the featured subject of The Wall Street Journal’s Weekend Interview published on November 6-7. The piece, prominently displayed on the Journal’s editorial pages, was entitled “How AI Will Make Your Doctor Smarter.”
In an extensive narrative interview with author Allan Ripp, Tetteh discusses his current role as Warfighter Health Mission Chief for the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), and also his personal experiences as a Naval officer and transplant surgeon, including his own haunting encounters with Covid-19.
“Dr. Tetteh shares some of the amazing things the JAIC is doing in using algorithmic technology to make strides in disease detection, injury treatment, diagnostics and suicide prevention,” Ripp says. “But despite his passion for machine learning and informatics, Dr. Tetteh argues that medicine needs to retain its humanist side and that the best physicians are those who always listen to their patients.”
The Journal’s Weekend Interview showcases in-depth discussions with scholars, policy chiefs, authors and other newsmakers.
“It is a great honor to highlight the great work of our passionate and talented team,” Tetteh said. “I am incredibly proud of our work and grateful to be a part of a team working to fundamentally transform and improve every dimension and aspect of medicine and health care.”
“Our work takes an entire team to be successful,” Tetteh continued. “Many of our projects represent decades of collective expertise and experience in health care delivery, administration, and the application of information and technology.”
Ripp was inspired to interview Tetteh after he gave a keynote address to his son, Asher’s, medical school class this past September at their symbolic “white coat” ceremony. The ceremony officially welcomed first-year students to SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, where Dr. Tetteh received his medical degree.
“He was an inspiring speaker,” Ripp said, “sharing so much relatable experience and engaging with the full audience on a personal level. I then learned more about his background and incredible career and list of professional accomplishments and was surprised to see he wasn’t more well known. I thought he would make a fascinating subject for an extended interview.”
“Hopefully, readers will come away with a sense of Dr. Tetteh as an emerging leader in health care policy and innovation.” Ripp continued. “Although he already has had an amazing career as a naval officer, transplant surgeon and leader in medical informatics, my sense is he will become a national figure in harnessing innovative AI technology with healthcare policy on a national level. It would not surprise me that Dr. Tetteh one day serves as surgeon general or head of Health & Human Services in a future administration.”
