Former Beauty Queen and Award-Winning ABC News Anchor, Liz Brunner, Empowers Others with the Release of New Book.

Liz Brunner, CEO of Brunner Communications and award-winning ABC News Anchor. Author of "Dare to Own You". Liz Brunner's new book, "Dare to Own You", now available at major book retailers.

Liz Brunner, Releases New Book Detailing the Obstacles and Lessons of Being a Woman in Broadcast Journalism and Uses Her Story to Empower Others.

Perhaps you’re afraid to use your own voice because you want to fit in or to please others—or even worse, you fear being rejected. It takes heart. It takes courage to find one’s voice and own it,” — Liz Brunner