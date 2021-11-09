Global Light Field Market Projected to Surpass $860.7 Million, Growing Demand for AR/VR Technologies to Drive the Market Growth – Exclusive Report [217 Pages] By Research Dive

The global light field market is projected to experience outstanding growth in the upcoming years. Increasing applications of light field imaging and display in defence, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other sectors is fueling the growth of the market. The healthcare sub-segment and hardware sub-segment are estimated to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global light field market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to garner $860.7 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2028. This report provides thorough insights into the present condition and future outlook of the global industry. The report is drafted by professional market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and detailed market insights for new players, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

For More Detail Insights, Download Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/5966

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Increasing advancements in visual effects technology in customized marketing, movies, and video games, and growing applications of light field imaging and display in defence, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other sectors are boosting the growth of the global light field market . Furthermore, growing integration of light field technology in consumer electronics products like televisions, cameras, smartphones, and others is projected to give rise to profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, dearth of knowledge about the benefits and uses of this technology in emerging counties like LAMEA and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the global light field industry. The pandemic has shattered the arts and entertainment industry, as a result of which the demand for photography and imaging has declined drastically. This has restrained the global market growth significantly. However, as soon as the pandemic situation resolves and the cinemas and advertising industries resume, the demand for light field technology is likely to recuperate.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/5966

The report segments the global light field market into component, end use, and region.

Hardware Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among component segment, the hardware sub-segment is expected to grab major share of the market and garner $627.4 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because the demand for hardware components used in light field technology is rising owing to the increasing applications of this technology in imaging such as 3D scanning, 3D modelling, 3D rendering, layout & animation, and image reconstruction.

Healthcare Sub-Segment to Experience Rapid Growth

Among end use segment, the healthcare sub-segment is projected to observe accelerated growth by garnering $257.4 million by 2028. The rising demand for medical imaging has fortified the use of 3D technology, which has fueled the growth of the light field industry.

A Growing Demand from Media & Entertainment is driving the Light Field Market across the Globe

Asia-Pacific Region to Observe Significant Growth

The report analyzes the global light field market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is expected to garner a revenue of $256.7 million during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the rising contribution of key countries including India, China, Japan, and the rest of the APAC in the advancement of 3D displays and 3D image sensors in the 3D imaging industry.

Major Players in the Market

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global light field industry including -

Raytrix GmbH

Avegant Corp

FoVI3D

Light Field Lab, Inc.

WOOPTIX S.L.

Google Inc.

Japan Display Inc.

OTOY Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fathom Optics

Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in August 2021, Leia Inc., an American firm making 3D Lightfield products and software applications, launched the 3D Lume Pad Android tablet. The new product makes use of 3D Lightfield technology for allowing users to view images in three dimensions with the naked eye.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the Global Light Field Market

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: In the light field market, there are a lot of options. In addition, light fields are in great demand from a variety of countries in order to reduce transaction complexity.

As a result, the bargaining power of suppliers is low.



Bargaining Power of Buyers: In order to meet evolving customer demands, shippers are increasingly relying on multi-channel logistics solutions that take advantage of every mode of transportation.

As a result, the bargaining power of buyers is high.



Threat of New Entrants: Companies joining the light field market must contend with all of the big players advanced technological alternatives.

As a result, the threat posed by new entrants is low.



Threat of Substitutes: Due to the entry of players with technologically improved platforms and lower-cost solutions, the threat of substitutes is strong.

Therefore, the threat of substitutes is high.



Competitive Rivalry in the Market: Competitive rivalry among market leaders is low, owing to the fact that the majority of participants in the light field industry are focused on improving platform efficiency, business expansion, and product innovation.

As a result, the market's competitive rivalry is high.

Top Trending Reports -

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521