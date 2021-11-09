Cloud Monitoring Market: Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2027

Allied Market Research Logo

The growing requirement for cost-effective and easily scalable management and security solutions is the major growth driver of the cloud monitoring market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in adoption of multiple cloud platforms and increase in adoption of cloud-based services among industries across the globe are the major factors that drive growth of the cloud monitoring market. However, limited cloud visibility can hamper growth of the market to a certain extent. Contrarily, rise in adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises is an opportunistic factor for the cloud monitoring market growth.

Visibility limitation differs depending on which cloud model we use. With infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS), responsibility of cloud providers is limited to physical devices and hypervisor on server. As a result, users are likely to access tools and logs relating to the network, operating system, containers, middleware, and applications. Though users cannot have access to virtual switch data or hypervisor. In addition, choice of tools and user access is constrained by capabilities of cloud and policies of cloud provider. Platform as-a-service (PaaS) increases responsibility of cloud providers and restricts user visibility to applications that can run data for consumer use.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is an on-demand application, used to manage and rectify performance of a system. Increase in adoption of SaaS offerings such as human capital management (HCM), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource management, and other financial applications creates a favorable environment for adoption of cloud monitoring, particularly in large organizations. In contrast to conventional banking application software, SaaS does not require employees for smooth running of the system.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Zoom has become a dominant technology in the COVID-19 with positive impact. Interest for video conferencing solution has increased due to the crisis. In March 2020, Zoom reported 200 million daily users, up from 10 million in December 2019.

• Organizations should take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious especially while opening links, emails, or documents related to the subject COVID-19.

• Organizations should ensure their detection and alerting capabilities are functional while keeping an eye on impact of having many remote workers.

• Gmail, which is a part of the cloud database market, is playing a vital role for spreading information regarding COVID-19.

