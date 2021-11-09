Product Information Management Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Product Information Management Market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.In June 2020, Winshuttle, which is the leader in data management and process automation software, announced a partnership with ABBY, which is the leader in Intelligent Document Processing. Companies offering product information management systems are providing support, training, and maintenance services to assist in-house staff in understanding product information management systems, which is driving growth of the services segment. With the help of product information management, distributors can ensure better accuracy of the information provided by their manufacturers and internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory management systems. The partnership is expected to help enterprises transform their strategic processes to digital and deliver “Inbox to SAP.”

The partnership is expected to help enterprises transform their strategic processes to digital and deliver “Inbox to SAP.” Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience. Product Information Management Market Size – USD 9.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of product information management solutions in retail and e-Commerce. Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for a cloud-based solutions in information storage is expected to drive growth of the product information management market during the forecast period.

Major players in the market include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Informatica, Winshuttle, Pimcore, Akeneo, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Salsify Inc., and Aprimo.

Global Product Information Management Market – Overview:

Product Information Management Market Size – USD 9.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of product information management solutions in retail and e-Commerce. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Product Information Management market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report entails an organized database of the Product Information Management market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by emergenresearch, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Product Information Management market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Energy Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Rising need to manage increasing volumes of product data owing to steady growth in e-Commerce and retail businesses has resulted in rising adoption of product information management systems. Product information management in business applications help to address challenges posed by proliferation of product information, increasing buyer demand, necessity of managing inventory levels, sales orders, and customer returns.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Product Information Management market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Product Information Management market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

