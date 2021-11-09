Renewable Energy Market worth USD 2172.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.13% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Renewable Energy Market Research Report, Type, End-Use and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to be worth USD 2172.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). , The market was valued at USD 907.79 billion in 2021.

The global renewable energy market is both fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, new product launches and more. Besides, they are also investing in various research and development activities.

Market Research Future’s Review on Renewable Energy Market

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak possessed a negative impact on the renewable energy market. During high wind season, the planned maintenance has turned into a key issue for key players for the reduced labor force & social distancing norms. Besides the delay in the production and installation of power equipment for the crisis is likely to slow down the market growth globally. The postponement in renewable projects for the shutdown of manufacturing and the delays & backlogs in completing orders may decelerate market growth.

Supply chain disruptions, economic situations, fluctuations in demand share, as well as long-term & immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic possessed a negative effect on the renewable energy market growth. The pandemic has slowed down economic activity and pushed the economy into a steep recession. With the roots being in China, the supply chains in the world are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. Besides, the initial setback, the industry is likely to return to normalcy during the forecast period and continue growing much beyond also.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 pages) on Renewable Energy

Drivers

Growing Demand for Energy and Fuel to Boost Market Growth

The ever-increasing need for energy and fuel in the current world will boost the renewable energy market value over the forecast period. Increasing commercialization and industrialization have led people towards technology that needs more power daily.

Opportunities

Increase in Stringent Regulations to offer Robust Opportunities

The increase in strict regulations and rules concerning climate change particularly in developed and developing economies may add to the global renewable energy market share over the forecast period.

Restraints

Unpredictable Climate Conditions to act as Market Restraint

The unpredictable climate conditions and high costs involved may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Unavailability of Renewable Sources to act as Market Challenge

The unavailability of renewable sources may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The global renewable energy market is bifurcated based on type and end use.

By type, the hydropower segment will lead the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 381.2 billion at an 11.02% CAGR by 2027.

By end use, the residential segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is likely to grow at an 8.4% CAGR for the rise in the usage of geothermal heat pumps in residential heating applications.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Hold Dominant Position in Renewable Energy Market

The APAC region will maintain its dominant position in the renewable energy market over the forecast period. Rise in industrialization, increase in population, growing demand in India and China, China being the largest producer of bioelectricity in the world, the region being the key player in solar photovoltaic, wind power, onshore, and hydropower, and the shift to unconventional energy sources from conventional power resources as this lacks to suffice to the surging energy need are adding to the global renewable energy market growth in the region. Besides, the growing need for energy, speedy industrialization and urbanization, mushrooming middle-class, the expanding consumer base, and the implementation of eco-friendly power generation solutions in China and India to handle the growing population level is also adding market growth.

Some countries in Europe and the US are largely dependent on modules and solar cells which are low-cost from China. Further the US rests on different countries for importing wind equipment. The COVID-19 crises across the globe as a result have halted the manufacturing operation of components that is ultimately predicted for creating unprecedented hindrance in the worldwide supply.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Renewable Energy Market By Type (Hydropower, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Bioenergy, Geothermal Energy, Ocean Energy), End-Use [Industrial (Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage), Residential and Commercial] - Forecast till 2030



