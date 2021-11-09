One Week to go until the 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference

SMi Group reports: only 1 week remains until the 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, registration still open

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With only one week remaining until the 6th Annual Future Armored Vehicles Survivability Conference, SMi Group are proud to welcome national and international delegates to partake in the discussions at hand.

As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2021 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, commanders from the military, senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and personnel.

SMi Group are delighted to share an overview of the conference agenda, please see below:

OPENING KEYNOTES

• Major General Richard ‘Ross’ Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

• Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, UK MoD

INTERNATIONAL MILITARY SPEAKERS

• Colonel Adrián Benito, Chief of 8x8 Dragón AFV Program, Spanish MoD

• Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, Authorized Representative for MRAV BOXER, II-Combat, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr

• Lieutenant Colonel Luís Carlos Gonçalves Rodrigues, Operations Officer, Intervention Brigade, Portuguese Army

INDUSTRY LEADERS

• Mr Roger Sloman, Managing Director, Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems

• Mr Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems Hägglunds

• Mr Karsten Glauning, Head of Sales & Project Development, FFG

• Mr Benjamin Lindsay, International Sales Manager, FFG

• Mr Guy Davies, Capability Manager Vehicle Systems, Electronics, Leonardo

• Mr Alex Koers, Managing Director, Microflown AVISA

• Mr Matt Aujla, Business Development Manager, Pearson Engineering

• Mr Jean Beugels, Head of TenCate Technical Center EMEA, TenCate Advanced Armour

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021

Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021

Focus Day: 15th November 2021

London, United Kingdom

Gold sponsor: Leonardo DRS

Sponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Dyneema, FFG, Microflown Avisa, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour, Thales

