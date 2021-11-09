Chief of Staff Summit 2021 Provides Insights into Role Shaping Executive Offices

Record number of Chiefs of Staff gather to learn and discuss the challenges and potential of their role across industries.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief of Staff Network, the leading professional community for current and former Chiefs of Staff concluded its Chief of Staff Summit 2021 with nearly 500 of the top Chiefs of Staff and operations leaders globally. During the two day virtual event, attendees connected and learned about essential frameworks to build operational excellence and high-performing teams, and strategies to more effectively navigate their fast-growing careers.

“The Chief of Staff Summit 2021 brought many of the top Chiefs of Staff from different industries, company sizes, and countries together for the first time” says Scott Amenta, CEO and Founder of the Chief of Staff Network. “The incredible response from the Chiefs of Staff at the Summit reinforced our commitment to build the best community and practical learning opportunities to support all leaders in this profession.”

Scott’s top learnings from the Chief of Staff Summit 2021 include:

+ Executive Teams need additional layers of support to be successful.

Rapidly changing business environments, remote-first teams, intense competition, and fast pace growth are leading executive teams to arm themselves with operational and strategic firepower through a combination of new roles. Chief of Staff, program management, business operations, and more are being added to the executive office, attracting world-class generalists who can help solve cross-functional problems quickly.

+ Chiefs of Staff are problem solvers first and foremost.

From approaching challenges with first-principles thinking to building operating models at scale to starting new companies or business lines from scratch, it was abundantly clear that the best Chiefs of Staff know how to go from point A to point B with very little direction or previous experience needed. Wide visibility across the organization gives the CoS unmatched potential to prevent problems by helping to connect teams that otherwise would be siloed.

+ Chief of Staff roles are often lonely, but rewarding.

An overarching sentiment throughout the Summit was that the ambiguity of the position and very nature of its independence in the org structure can make those in the position feel very isolated. However, the breadth and depth of the challenges a CoS may focus on creates a highly unique career experience. It’s critical for leaders in this role to consistently advocate for themselves so they focus on right opportunities for the company and their career. Joining communities like the Chief of Staff Network are also excellent ways to foster real-time connections and collaboration with operators tackling similar challenges everyday.

+ The career potential of a Chief of Staff is unlimited.

Chiefs of Staff face unique challenges when it comes to navigating the next steps of their career. Role ambiguity, shifting priorities, lack of long-term project or P&L ownership, and general market understanding can make transitions internally or externally difficult. Yet the potential of this cohort comes from a rare combination of generalist skills and highly diverse backgrounds in finance, marketing, operations, business development and more. It remains a fascinating career path to watch as they push into other senior leadership positions across strategy, operations, entrepreneurship, and even more often, within the CoS role itself.

About the Chief of Staff Network:

The Chief of Staff Network is the leading professional community for current and former Chiefs of Staff. Hundreds of the top operators from organizations like Box, Chime, Atlassian, Google, Carta, InVision, and more leverage the Chief of Staff Network’s resources and community experiences to help with defining their role, daily execution, career navigation, and more.

